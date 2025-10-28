South African media personality Nandi Madida recently celebrated 22 years in the showbiz industry

The star shared a message on social media reflecting on when she made her debut on TV

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Madida's career milestone

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nandi Madida celebrated her career milestone. Image: nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Nandi Madida has become a household name in the entertainment industry, and recently she celebrated her career milestone in style on social media.

On Monday, 27 October 2025, the star who previously reminded Mzansi that she was nearly 40 had excitedly announced on her social media page that she was marking over two decades of her being in showbiz.

Madida also mentioned in her post that she made her debut when she was 15 years old.

"I love the work that I do. Started when I was 15 years old, it’s been 22 years in this industry. What a blessing," she wrote.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Nandi's career milestone

Shortly after the star shared on social media that she was celebrating 22 years in the entertainment industry, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@BastardZuma said:

"Ohh my babe, I'm very proud of you, and you still look 15."

@KabeloD18 wrote:

"No scandals, no shenanigans, no halabalus, just class and professional delivery of your artistic gift. Bravo to you, sister."

@Xolaningubane91 commented:

"22 years of pure hard work. Keep it up!"

@jose_United88 complimented the star:

"The mirror has nothing on you, you don't have any idea how pretty you look, Nandi."

@maths21989 mentioned:

"I am happy to see how many men respect the brother and you sis, they are scared, including me, that he will dance on our heads like he danced with."

@Siphindile68850 responded:

"Nandi, you are one of the most beautiful women in the world. For me I like your natural hair; that's your crown."

@HinanoF27510 replied:

"That's amazing! But it may feel monotonous too. Balance the passion with new challenges!"

@IamthabangK stated:

"A clean woman with no Tattoos on her body, no unnecessary piercings and fake hair on her head, I pray she locates me. You look beautiful, Nandi. Wow. There aren't many like you in this country."

@PalesaMogorosi_ said:

"I have always loved how you have the most beautiful hair that complements the heart-shaped harmony of your face."

@mlu_wizo asked:

"Any word of advice to our sisters who are already in the industry and those who wish to be?"

Nandi marked 22 years in the industry. Image @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi Madida expresses concern over South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that singer and media personality Nandi Madida recently took to her social media page to share her thoughts on the state of affairs in South Africa. The star, who is known for her deep love of her country, seemed heartbroken by what is currently happening.

July was a long month for South Africans, as drama was unfolding left, right and centre. South Africans on social media, including celebrities, have weighed in on Mzansi's current state.

Everyone who follows Nandi Madida knows she loves South Africa and is among the few celebrities who embrace their South African heritage no matter where they go. The star, who has been praised for being a problem-free celebrity, recently added her thoughts on the state of the country.

Source: Briefly News