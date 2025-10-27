South African award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has cancelled her highly anticipated concert

The news and gossip page, MDNews, announced that Khumalo's 20th anniversary celebration, which was scheduled for November, won't take place

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Kelly's concert cancellation

Kelly Khumalo cancelled her upcoming concert. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

South African multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo left many of her fans saddened after she shared the bad news about her upcoming highly anticipated concert.

On Saturday, 25 October 2025, the news and gossip page MDNews announced on social media that the star, who previously claimed that her baby daddies were useless, had unfortunately cancelled her 20th anniversary celebration concert that was set to take place on Saturday, 15 November 2025, at the Meropa Outdoor Arena in Polokwane.

The post reads:

"Kelly Khumalo has cancelled her 20th anniversary celebration concert, which was scheduled for 15 November 2025, citing unforeseen circumstances. Fans who purchased tickets will receive refunds, and no new date for the event has been announced."

See the post below:

Khumalo also shared a statement on Instagram, stating why she and her team had to cancel the event.

"We regret to announce the cancellation of Kelly Khumalo’s 20th-anniversary event. We fully understand the disappointment this decision may cause, and we extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience it may create," the statement reads.

SA reacts to Kelly cancelling her show

Shortly after it was made known that the singer had cancelled her show on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@NgamlaJo said:

"Maybe she was going to be arrested on stage."

@sipho_mate commented:

"If this were a man linked to a murder case, he would've been cancelled a long time ago. We would've forgotten him, and he was going to serve his time at Kgosi Mampuru prison, but because she's a woman, she must be given the benefit of the doubt."

@Billy_PMS wrote:

"I can’t even remember her songs. I wasn’t aware she was still singing…. Good news, at least people will get refunds."

@DonaldMakhasane mentioned:

"Somebody is bewitching her."



@007tshepo1 responded:

"So sad for all the 25 people who bought those tickets... It seems like every time she opens her mouth, she has a way of rubbing people the wrong way."

@Xolani_khabazel replied:

"Struggling to get sold out or what? I think the Senzo Meyiwa saga is looming large over her shoulders. It's really impacting her music career."

@SiphoMqadi015 stated:

"I think the correct statement should be not enough ticket sales. 20th anniversary concert cancelled."

Fans question the reason behind Kelly's cancellation of her show. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

What you need to know about Kelly’s involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Source: Briefly News