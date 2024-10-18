Kelly Khumalo continues to be linked with the murder accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial

Meyiwa was dating Khumalo at the time of his death and was at her house when he was shot

South Africans continue to question why Khumalo hasn't been arrested despite the evidence

South Africans can't understand why Kelly Khumalo hasn't been arrested yet for her alleged involvement in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Anesh Debiky.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are demanding to know why Kelly Khumalo hasn’t been arrested yet in connection with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

The former Bafana Bafana star was dating the singer and actress and was at her house when he was fatally shot.

While Khumalo was never arrested in connection with the murder, she has been linked with the accused in the matter.

Photos found on Khumalo’s phone

In the latest twist in the murder trial, lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda revealed that the same photos found on the cellphone of one of the accused were also found on the phones of Longwe Twala and Khumalo.

The photos were of see-through plastic bags full of cash, and they were found on Mthobisi Mncube’s phone and Twala’s.

In a previous affidavit, Gininda alleged that Khumalo had a photograph of a transparent bag containing money on her phone.

“There is no reasonable explanation as to why Kelly Khumalo would be in contact telephonically with the hitmen or killers of her boyfriend and share the same picture of a bag full of money," Gininda said at the time.

South Africans want Khumalo arrested

As the state gets close to wrapping up its case, social media users continue to question why Khumalo hasn’t been called to the stand or why she hasn’t been arrested.

@Bearded_Khaya said:

“It's sad as we see a clear denial of justice in front of us. The state won't go anywhere near Kelly Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Mjiyako. They will only speak in circles around them. Crucial elements/witnesses are supposed to answer for themselves, right? Not with Baloyi.”

@ZukzFranco added:

“Despite all this, Kelly Khumalo was never arrested? 👀”

@MrUglies asked:

“If Kelly Khumalo ordered a hit why was she not arrested?

Source: Briefly News