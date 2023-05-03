The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has resumed in the Pretoria High Court after being adjourned for six months

Meyiwa's friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, told the court how uncomfortable he was with the footballer dating Kelly Khumalo while he was married

Twala also told the court how he had to shield Khumalo's son from seeing Meyiwa being attacked on the day the soccer star was killed

PRETORIA - The highly publicised Senzo Meyiwa trail is in full swing in the Pretoria High Court after a six-month hiatus.

A close friend of the fallen football star, Mthokozisi Thwala, took the stand for the first time on Tuesday, 2 May, detailing how Meyiwa's relationship with singer Kelly Khumalo troubled him.

Twala told the court that he was close friends with Meyiwa's wife at the time, Mandisa Mkhize, but that didn't stop the footballer from bringing Khumalo around.

Twala, who was also present in Khumalo's mother's house the day Senzo was gunned down, described how uncomfortable he was around Khumalo on that fateful day.

The footballer's friend revealed that before Meyiwa was killed, he, Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo, and Tumelo Madlala went to buy alcohol, EWN reported.

Twala said:

"It didn't sit well with me, my lord, that I was in the company of Senzo, Kelly and Zandi, knowing very well that Mandisa was my friend. To someone else, that would look bad."

Twala details how Kelly Khumalo's son saw some of Meyiwa's attack

Besides sharing his feeling about Meyiwa and Khumalo's relationship, Twala also shared his accounts of the 26 October 2014 botched robbery that claimed his friend's life.

Twala told the court that Kelly Khumalo's son, Christian, saw some of the attack that led to Meyiwa being fatally shot.

Twala describes how he had to take the young boy out of the kitchen where Meyiwa was scuffling with alleged intruders to shield him from the violence, SowetanLIVE reported.

