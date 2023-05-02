Malesela Teffo Sparks Anger After Delaying Senzo Meyiwa Trial With Demand to See Judge: “Problematic That One”
- Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo set tongues wagging at the resumption of the Senzo Meyiwa trial
- Teffo demanded the speak to Judge Tshifhiwa Mumela in his chambers, causing a more than 40-minute delay in the proceedings
- South Africans questioned what capacity Teffo requested to see the judge in because he was struck from the advocate's roll
PRETORIA - The highly anticipated Senzo Meyiwa trial kicked off to a rocky start in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, 2 May.
Malesela Teffo demands to speak with Judge Maumela
Before proceedings could start, disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo strutted into the courtroom, decked out in legal robes and demanded to speak see Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela in his chambers.
Teffo did not reveal why he was so pressed to speak to Maumela, only that he had matters of importance to discuss with the Judge that could not be televised, SowetanLIVE reported.
Judge Maumela asks Senzo Meyiwa murder accused, for greenlight to speak with Teffo
The judge's clerk informed the accused's legal representatives that Maumela wanted them to ask their clients if they were okay with him meeting with Teffo before proceedings began.
Maumela's instruction rubbed Teffo the wrong way. He claimed that in his entire career, he had never encountered a judge who sought permission to see a legal representative in his chambers.
Teffo not invited to judge's chambers
After over 40 minutes of delay, Maumela met with the legal representatives in his chambers, but Teffo was not present, SABC News reported.
Teffo previously represented four of the five accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa before withdrawing from the trial in August 2022.
Teffo was struck from the legal practitioner's roll the following month after malpractice complaints.
South Africans slam Teffo for delaying resumption of Senzo Meyiwa trial
Below are some comments:
@Manikipi said:
"Teffo can be arrested & imprisoned for blatant contempt of court."
@terrylepsz38
"Malesela doesn't work by the book problematic that one."
@Mzania_L comments:
"I like adv Teffo, but I'm running out of likes. He must behave himself."
@MsKabzela asked:
"Why was he in court today? Delays equals justice Denied‼️Drama fela"
@johnson7_nkosi questioned:
"Demanded to see the judge, in WHAT capacity? What does DISBARRED mean kanti?"
@kruder69 added:
"This guy is not normal. Who is he to ask to see the judge in his chambers and even address the court? Wearing robes is more laughable."
Teffo sparked debate with case against Bheki Cele, Ronald Lamola and others in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
In another story, Briefly News reported former advocate Malesela Teffo's defeating the ends of justice case against Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola had Mzansi talking.
Also named in the case are the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the criminal justice cluster, among other structures. Teffo opened the case at the Sandton Police Station through an affidavit.
Teffo, struck off the roll of advocates in September, claims that Cele convened a meeting in November 2020 to ensure that the second docket never made it to court, News24 reported.
