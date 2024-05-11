Uncle Waffles appeared on Sway in the Morning in the USA, and she was put to the test on live radio

South African DJ Uncle Waffles was challenged to show off her freestyling skills, and she did not hesitate

Uncle Waffles was in the studio on Sway in the Morning, and her performance got some attention

Uncle Waffles appeared on an American radio station. She sat down with Sway on Sway in the Morning.

Uncle Waffles rapped on 'Sway In The Morning', and her freestyle had people raving. Image: @unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

Sway's radio segment is well known for inviting musical artists who then freestyle on air. Uncle Waffles had her turn, and people shared their opinions.

Uncle Waffles does freestyle rap with Swy

In a video posted by @MDNnews, Uncle Waffles freestyle on Sway in the Morning. Her rap verse included the line: "Big Waffles cream of the crop. I am still hot, in case you forgot." Watch the clip of Uncle Waffles rapping below:

SA debates Uncle Waffles' freestyling

While some people thought Uncle Waffles did a decent job, others were less than kind. Netizens shared their brutal opinions about Uncle Waffles' freestyle rap on Sway's show. Read the comments by peeps below:

@unwindwithOkuhl gushed:

"She's a hustler."

@IamthabangK commented:

"Waffles went to Sway before A-Reece did. Yo, I need Areece to step up real time bro."

@MfamaThandile was impressed:

"That was cute."

@Mbali_J_Base said:

"This guy, whoever visits his shows has to freestyle ai. Wonke umuntu freestyle. She's a DJ for heaven sake not a rapper."

@XUFFLER applauded:

"That’s WHACK!"

@NdumiRed added:

"She must never do this again."

