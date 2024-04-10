Global site navigation

Uncle Waffles’ Latest DJ Set Leaves South Africans Unimpressed: “We Really Need to Be Honest”
Celebrities

Uncle Waffles’ Latest DJ Set Leaves South Africans Unimpressed: “We Really Need to Be Honest”

by  Moroba Moroeng
  • It looks like our girl Uncle Waffles failed to impress many South Africans with her latest set
  • The Amapiano DJ shared a clip of her lively performance with her crew, and netizens claimed it wasn't make sure
  • Mzansi claims that Waffles' time in the spotlight was over, with some saying that her dance routines are outdated

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Uncle Waffles was dragged for her performance video
Uncle Waffles failed to impress Mzansi with her latest performance. Images: unclewaffles_.
Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles is topping the trends yet again for her performance videos. The popular DJ's sets have been highly criticised recently and received hate online over her once-famous dance moves.

Uncle Waffles' shares performance video

Our fave, Uncle Waffles, is booked and busy and has been doing back-to-back shows for some time now.

Since she shot to global stardom, Waffles has been setting international stages on fire and giving foreign countries a taste of what she's made of.

Read also

Mawhoo impresses social media with her electric live performance: "She's so good"

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Taking to her Instagram page, the Yahyuppiyah hitmaker debuted her new ombre wig and shared a video rocking the decks with her posse behind her.

Who could forget her signature dance routines? The DJ never fails to give a glimpse of her sassy moves that catapulted her to superstardom:

Mzansi weighs in on Uncle Waffles' performance

Eish, it appears that netizens aren't feeling Uncle Waffles anymore and claim that her time is up:

MissNtabeni threw shade:

"Uncle Waffles lost relevance; she must sit down and let others eat."

General_Sport7 wrote:

"This is not the Uncle Waffles we signed up for!"

6L_V12 said:

"At some point, we really need to be honest."

Phasha2022 suspected:

"It seems she's looking for another viral video, for some moments of popularity again. I still don't know what her talent is."

Read also

Uncle Vinny's Cotton Fest performance falls flat, SA trolls Riky Rick: "Riky left us with a problem"

RomeoGrey trolled Uncle Waffles:

"At least her career lasted longer than the KFC waffle burger."

DumboXrp posted:

"Back to being local, eish."

Mzasi compares Uncle Waffles to Tyla

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a post suggesting that Tyla was a bigger star than Uncle Waffles.

This was after the Water hitmaker's huge break when netizens claimed she was a bigger success than Waffles and Elaine.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel