It looks like our girl Uncle Waffles failed to impress many South Africans with her latest set

The Amapiano DJ shared a clip of her lively performance with her crew, and netizens claimed it wasn't make sure

Mzansi claims that Waffles' time in the spotlight was over, with some saying that her dance routines are outdated

Uncle Waffles failed to impress Mzansi with her latest performance. Images: unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles is topping the trends yet again for her performance videos. The popular DJ's sets have been highly criticised recently and received hate online over her once-famous dance moves.

Uncle Waffles' shares performance video

Our fave, Uncle Waffles, is booked and busy and has been doing back-to-back shows for some time now.

Since she shot to global stardom, Waffles has been setting international stages on fire and giving foreign countries a taste of what she's made of.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Yahyuppiyah hitmaker debuted her new ombre wig and shared a video rocking the decks with her posse behind her.

Who could forget her signature dance routines? The DJ never fails to give a glimpse of her sassy moves that catapulted her to superstardom:

Mzansi weighs in on Uncle Waffles' performance

Eish, it appears that netizens aren't feeling Uncle Waffles anymore and claim that her time is up:

MissNtabeni threw shade:

"Uncle Waffles lost relevance; she must sit down and let others eat."

General_Sport7 wrote:

"This is not the Uncle Waffles we signed up for!"

6L_V12 said:

"At some point, we really need to be honest."

Phasha2022 suspected:

"It seems she's looking for another viral video, for some moments of popularity again. I still don't know what her talent is."

RomeoGrey trolled Uncle Waffles:

"At least her career lasted longer than the KFC waffle burger."

DumboXrp posted:

"Back to being local, eish."

Mzasi compares Uncle Waffles to Tyla

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a post suggesting that Tyla was a bigger star than Uncle Waffles.

This was after the Water hitmaker's huge break when netizens claimed she was a bigger success than Waffles and Elaine.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News