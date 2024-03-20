Uncle Waffles was recently captured during one of her lively live performances

Despite the nice tunes and her skills behind the decks, the famous DJ couldn't make the crowd move

Mzansi was stunned by the unresponsive crowd, pointing out how Waffles was the only person dancing

Mzansi called out the crowd's poor reception to Uncle Waffles' performance. Images: unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles recently shared a video from her performances. Despite her lively act, it appears that fans were more interested in recording the Yahyuppiyah hitmaker's set as opposed to dancing to it.

Uncle Waffles shares video from live performance

Our girl, Uncle Waffles' rise to stardom needs to be studied and deserves a Netflix special.

Her ability to control the crowd with her skills, as well as her cool moves, not to mention her low-rise pants trend that was once imitated by another female DJ, proves that she is a force in the DJing space.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

She recently shared a video from one of her performances at an unknown location, where she gave another lively set and captivated fans with her slick dance moves.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the clip from Waffles' show:

How did Mzansi react to Uncle Waffles' performance?

Netizens weren't feeling Waffle's performance, saying she failed to impress yet again:

KapshunGoCrazy said:

"Bro, her fall from popularity is mad painful to watch! We've got to be honest, that G-String doesn't slap that hard anymore."

Bokenza1 asked:

"So Uncle Waffles will have to do this dancing thing her entire career? So basically, no one is interested in her DJing skills?"

ronaldanele wrote:

"The crowd is just watching her show off her strings, they are not even entertained, but at least she is still making cents."

felenganeni posted:

"It looks like Nota was spot on."

Murdah Bongz' performance falls flat

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Murdah Bongz' recent performance and signature dance moves.

Sadly, netizens weren't impressed with the former Black Motion member's moves, saying he needed to go back to the drawing board:

TruthTeller_99 said:

"At some point, he will need to come up with something else."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News