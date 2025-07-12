Minnie Dlamini received major backlash online after a snippet of her interview with Nandi Madida went viral

The entertainer reflected on the inflammatory comments made by the notorious podcaster, MacG

South Africans were divided by Dlamini’s chat and ridiculed her in the comments of a now-viral TikTok video

In early May, MacG made inflammatory comments about Minnie Dlamini’s love life and how she was able to get far in her career by offering herself to men in power.

Many South Africans and celebrities were on Dlamini’s side after the notorious podcaster made the damning claims. In a recent episode of The Motherhood Network with Nandi Madida, the entertainer shared just how deeply the vile comments were.

The pair also discussed romantic relationships and balancing their careers as mothers. The conversation was watched by 70K people after it aired a day ago.

Minnie Dlamini receives backlash for talking about MacG

In a new episode of Nandi Madida’s podcast on YouTube, The Motherhood Network, Minnie Dlamini got candid about her love life, motherhood and the vile comments made by podcaster, MacG, after questioning the entertainer’s ability to keep a man and insinuating that her private parts had an unpleasant smell.

The star explained that the podcaster’s comments had hurt more people than just her:

“It was incredibly disturbing. My dad, brother, and mother had to listen to that. My child is going to grow up and go to school, and he’s going to read that, or someone is going to go to him, and it’s going to come up. It’s not okay."

A snippet of the ladies’ conversation was recorded and posted on TikTok, where South Africans chowed Dlamini for not being considered the same as her ex-boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune, when she roasted him on TV after their public breakup. The soccer star’s fans claimed that Dlamini’s riding on the MacG wave for attention and that she was no victim.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA unimpressed by Minnie Dlamini’s conversation with Nandi Madida

Social media users shared their thoughts about the conversation in a thread of comments:

@Nubia said:

“Minnie has this thing of always wanting to sound profound, and it’s so annoying.”

@Lutendo chanzy commented:

“It's fine calling him a rapist? Haowa, his kids and family are as important as yours.”

@Herry wrote:

“Khune’s children will also see that.”

@Steven Mtsenga asked:

“What about Khune? What you said about him, his family listened to that his kids are going to hear that. What about him, as old as you are?”

@great_tv_scene thought:

“I think Minnie is taking this too far. She has made it her story, and she is running with it.”

@Rrrrrrr!!!! explained:

“Minnie Dlamini bores me to death. I was rooting for her to press charges, but she decided to just not to. Bored, bored, bored.”

@mboma highlighted:

“Minnie, you should learn to respect because it's a two-way street, you give and you receive. That's it.”

@simphiwe asked:

“Whatever, Minnie, if you dish it, be prepared to take it yourself. Why can't she take accountability for some of the things she said?”

@Rangani 🇿🇦 commented:

“We stand with MacG in these difficult times.”

@Kaymore Candy💯🍬wrote:

“MacG’s kids are going to listen to what you said about him. You’re a narcissist, man.”

@Vincent stated:

“She is not a victim.”

