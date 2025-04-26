Mac G discussed Minnie Dlamini on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill , and he did not have anything kind to say

The host of Podcast and Chill came under fire as he shared his guesses for why Minnie Dlamini went through a breakup with Dr Brian Monaisa

Mac G's questionable comments about Minnie Dlamini went viral as some people turned on Podcast and Chill

Mac G once again made disparaging comments about Minnie Dlamini. The media personality's relationship with Dr Brian Monaisa came to an end which left people wondering why they broke up.

Mac G's guesses about why Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa broke up rubbed viewers the wrong way. Image: @macgunleashed / @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Online users suspected Minnie Dlamini of cheating, but Dr Brian Monaisa released a statement clarifying that they did not break up because of infidelity. Most recently, Mac G shared his speculations about why Minnie Dlamini is going through a break-up again.

Mac G speaks about Minnie Dlamini

In a snippet reposted by @MDNnews on X from Podcast and Chill, Mac G asked, "Minnie is pretty, why can't she keep a man?" Sol, Mac's co-host, speculated that Dr Monaisa dated her to fulfil a fantasy. Mac G got in trouble with netizens when he added that he thinks "there is something wrong with her" and speculated that she has a body odour problem. Watch the video of Mac G below:

Minnie Dlamini's past with Dr Brian Monaisa

Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini's relationship with plastic surgeon Dr Brian started on a high note. The pair went on holiday together and flaunted their romance on social media.

On Valentine's Day the pair celebrated their love and Minnie received a lavish gift from the doctor. Online users were floored after seeing Minnie thanking her then boyfriend for her luxury car.

Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa had a public relationship before their break-up. Image: @minniedlamini / @brianmonaisa

Source: Instagram

Mac G slammed for Minnie Dlamini speculation

Many people were not impressed with Mac G's take on Minnie Dlamini. Netizens express their disapproval in the comment section of the post.

@tbolicious_tbo said:

"This podcast must be cancelled "

@mbali_ndlela commented:

"This is so disrespectful and disgusting."

@SithaleKgaogelo wrote:

"What a sick comment by Mac G."

@Khumology added:

"It’s honestly not his place. Would he be okay if people spoke like that about Naledi? (Mac G's wife)"

@sanizwe wondered:

"Are views dropping? What's the reason?"

Minnie Dlamini unfazed by Dr Brian Monaisa's break-up announcement

Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Minnie Dlamini seems not to have time to address her break-up from Dr Brian Monaisa after their controversial split. The popular doctor confirmed that he parted ways with the media personality in a social media statement.

Our girl Minnie Dlamini is focusing on securing the bag, amid her break-up from Dr Brian, after just a few months of dating. Rumours about the former couple's split started making the rounds on social media when they deleted each other's pictures from their pages.

Social media users showed Minnie some love on her post. Many could not get enough of The Honeymoon actress's natural beauty.

