Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa's break-up has been confirmed in a statement shared by the surgeon

Breakup rumours swirled in March after the two former lovebirds deleted photos of each other on Instagram

Following his announcement, Mzansi reacted to their short relationship, with some suggesting that they flaunted it prematurely

It is official, Minnie Dlamini is a single woman again after her break-up with Dr. Brian Monaisa was confirmed.

Minnie Dlamini and Dr Brian Monaisa have broken up. Image: Brianmonaisa, Minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini and Brian Monaisa's break-up

They first fuelled break-up rumours when they deleted all traces of one another on their Instagram pages.

Now, the popular surgeon Dr. Brian Monaisa has penned a statement confirming his and Minnie Dlamini's split. He also put certain things into perspective. Monaisa denied infidelity rumours, saying he and Minnie broke up for personal reasons not relating to cheating.

"Minnie Dlamini and I had a beautiful relationship, which sadly came to an end purely for personal reasons, which had nothing to do with infidelity by either party," he clarified.

@MDNnewss posted the full statement on X:

SA reacts to Minnie Dlamini and Brian's break-up

Social media users had quite a lot to say about the couple's break-up. Mzansi also shared thoughts on the Porsche he bought for Minnie Dlamini on Valentine's Day:

Minnie Dlamini's Valentine's Day gift from Dr. Brian Monaisa was a Porsche. Image: JubJub (Parody account)

Source: Facebook

Below are some of the reactions:

@sewelankoana asked:

"What about that Porsche he bought?"

@bonnyskosana responded:

"Back to the dealership. It was a rental mos."

@RichTyndi08 claimed:

"It was part of the deal. This was a PR relationship, so Porsche was part of the stunt."

@StarBaike stated:

"They take it back. He was the one paying for the installment, right? Men are not stupid."

@DaddyRual joked:

"That Porsche will be taken back just in time for a new celeb."

Here's what other people think of the break-up:

@Ese7391 remarked:

"This is why I chose living the private life."

@TakatsoLisbeth shared:

"Must be a difficult job being famous. Every little thing about you is put on a pedestal, and you are judged for your personal choices. Especially on how you breathe when the sun sees the moon."

@Siya_ZAR advised:

"This relationship was supposed to be private from the beginning."

@MimiNiMwafrika remarked:

"They were two worlds apart. It was never going work out for them."

@Markosonke1 stated:

"But honestly, Minnie Dlamini’s relationships got more spin-offs than Generations. At this point, she needs a series called Minnie: The Breakup Chronicles."

@NormaMansoor said:

"This is very gentlemanly and professional of you. Thank you, doctor."

Has Brian Monaisa moved on from Minnie Dlamini?

In more related news from Briefly News, Brian Monaisa had posted a cryptic post suggesting that he had moved on with his life. This came a week after he hinted that he was cheated on by a lover. He posted a screenshot of a message coming from a woman, apologising for cheating on him.

In the message, Brian said he is attracted to Maputo women: "Seriously. I’d move to Maputo, but the girls are too pretty. I don’t think I would get any work."

Source: Briefly News