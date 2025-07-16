South African actor Wandile Molebatsi and his wife Jessica Jane marked a special day in their lives

The couple who have been together for more than a decade celebrated their anniversary on Monday, 7 July 2025

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages to the famous couple

Mzansi's popular actor and TV producer, Wandile Molebatsi and his beautiful wife, Jessica Jane, recently celebrated 12 years of marriage, and they are truly more in love than ever.

The Happiness Is a Four-Letter Word star, who joined eTV's Scandal! in 2021, posted a cute video of himself and his wifey during their wedding day 12 years ago on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"My anchor…. Through it all."

See the post below:

The couple who previously tied the knot in 2013 had spoken to TshisaLIVE about their married life, and Wandile opened up about how it wasn't always a smooth ride; there were bumpy roads ahead.

He said:

"I don’t think there is a perfect marriage. Each couple have their own struggles and arguments are always there. My wife and I have our ups and downs but we work around them. I also think challenges play a major role in our lives. The only right way to get over challengesI don’t believe there is such a thing as a perfect marriage.

"Every couple faces their own struggles, and arguments are a natural part of any relationship. My wife and I experience ups and downs, but we navigate through them together. I also believe that challenges play a significant role in our lives. The best way to overcome challenges is to seek advice and not hesitate to ask for help. is to ask for advice and not be afraid to ask for help.”

Fans cheer as the couple celebrate their wedding anniversary

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple as they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. Here's what they had to say below:

Media personality Minnie Dlamini said:

"I love you both so much."

missckc wrote:

"Happy Anniversary. May you both be blessed with many more years of true happiness, memorable adventures, limitless success and a love that knows no bounds. God bless you both."

rosiemotene commented:

"Yaya, happy anniversary. Love you both."

natjollands responded:

"Gorgeous photo of you both xx."

le2wer replied:

"Do you know who I am? I am Samuel Sedibeng" 😂😂 Your hubby, he killed that role."

