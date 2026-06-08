Celebrity lawyer Peet Viljoen surprised South Africans on Sunday, 7 June 2026, when he asked to be sent back to South Africa

The reality TV stars previously trended on social media when they left South Africa for the US and slammed their birth country

South Africans dragged Peet Viljoen on social media after hearing his viral audio over the weekend

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Audio and video of Peet Viljoen asking to be deported, SA Reacts

Source: Instagram

Popular businessman Peet Viljoen had social media buzzing over the weekend when an audio of him begging to be deported back to South Africa was shared on X.

The celebrity lawyer previously made headlines for speaking about Mel Viljoen's release from prison.

Viljoen's wife also sparked a debate online when he reacted to Peet Viljoen's remarks about black people.

Social media commentator Bianca Van Wyk shared a video of Peet Viljoen's audio on her X account on Sunday, 7 June 2026.

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"Peet Viljoen in the US is begging to be deported back to South Africa after making several videos about how white people in South Africa were being persecuted because of the colour of their skin in South Africa. He was granted a deportation order," she captioned the post.

In the audio, Viljoen is begging to leave the USA and says that his father in South Africa has prostate cancer.

South Africans comment on Viljoen's audio

@SybilMatlhako said:

"How does a refugee come back to a country that persecuted him? The system here would freely allow him to integrate again without question. Mxm!"

@Bishop_Lavis replied:

"Man's lying so hard he's stuttering."

@KhandaniM responded:

"This is the guy that Fikile Mbalula must welcome heartily at the airport and hold a press conference about how he missed SA, what he missed about SA. This would make a great interview."

@_skambora wrote:

"He must never come back here. His citizenship must be revoked. White people who say there's a genocide in South Africa yet wanna be here make me sick. At least the USA saw the real him. There's crime in South Africa, but saying it's targeting whites is not true."

@mokone_eddie said:

"My wife scammed these products. I was always inside the store when she took the products." Damm! This dude is putting wifey under the Cape Town red bus! Just to save his skin."

@DigitalDeviceX responded:

"All I see is a white South African being prosecuted justly for criminal acts. Let’s see if this justice acts accordingly and punishes a criminal for his transgressions and provides an escape to a land where he will be 'persecuted for being white'.“

Audio and Video of Peet Viljoen Asking to be Deported, SA Reacts

Source: Facebook

Peet Viljoen speaks about Mel Viljoen's release from prison

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that celebrity lawyer and podcaster Peet Viljoen recently discussed his wife, Mel Viljoen's release from the Aurora Detention Center on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

The pair made headlines in March 2026, when they were arrested for shoplifting from a store in America.

South Africans on social media were stunned by Mel's release from prison and commented on her relationship with Peet.

Source: Briefly News