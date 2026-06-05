On Thursday, 4 June 2026, Peet Viljoen was deported from the US after three months of detention

The Real Housewives of Pretoria star shared the legal challenges that are complicating his immediate return to South Africa

His wife, Mel Viljoen, previously responded to rumours that they have outstanding criminal cases in South Africa

Peet Viljoen was deported from the United States. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Reality TV star Peet Viljoen has reportedly been deported from the United States after almost three months behind bars. This comes days after his wife, Mel Viljoen, secretly returned to South Africa after being granted voluntary departure from the United States.

On Thursday, 4 June 2026, Peet Viljoen appeared virtually before an immigration judge to hear the outcome of his application for voluntary departure from the United States. Peet has been detained in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s California City detention centre ever since authorities discovered their tourist visas had expired.

Peet Viljoen shares why he can't return to SA despite being deported from US

Although Peet Viljoen was ordered to leave the United States within 30 days, the couple's immigration lawyer warned that the decision depends on ICE. The lawyer said Peet Viljoen may have to wait another 60 to 75 days or longer before he is deported.

"It's hard to explain just how unscrupulous this place is. You're just a piece of meat that makes them a thousand dollars a day. They don't want the people out of here. They just want the people in. Nobody leaves here. It's like that song 'Hotel California' – nobody ever leaves," Peet Viljoen told Netwerk24 by telephone.

After the proceedings, Viljoen shared the obstacles he overcame in his application for voluntary departure.

"What happened here today is a miscarriage of justice – and I want you to record my pain," he said.

He appeared in court virtually on Thursday, but the appearance almost didn't happen. He said the judge said he was "a little tired" and "falling behind." Viljoen said the order to deport him was granted after he requested it from the judge.

“A postponement here can last months. You don't get a postponement of a week. I told the judge: 'You don't understand, I'm going to die here! If you can't hear us today, then I would rather ask that you please just deport me,” Viljoen told the judge.

Peet's immigration lawyer explained to Mel afterwards that his departure now depends on ICE. In an audio recording of their conversation, which Mel provided to Netwerk24, their immigration lawyer said it could take months before ICE deports her husband.

"But here's the bad news: I've had people in jail who had to wait another 60, 75 days," the lawyer said.

Viljoen attempted to file an application for voluntary departure to return to South Africa, but the immigration prosecutor said the state was opposing his application due to the pending shoplifting case in Florida. Netwerk24 reports that the shoplifting charge is still pending and that the case will appear again on 24 June 2026 in Palm Beach.

Peet Viljoen was deported from the US. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

Mel Viljoen responds to claims of outstanding criminal cases in SA

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mel Viljoen addressed persistent rumours that she and her husband have pending criminal charges in South Africa.

Mel also addressed her US arrest for alleged shoplifting, saying she understands the public's criticism and claims that the situation was misunderstood.

Source: Briefly News