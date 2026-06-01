Social media influencer Melany "Mel" Viljoen comments on reports that her husband, Peet Viljoen, is not sorry about his previous remarks about black people

Mel recently made headlines when she returned to South Africa from the United States of America

South Africans on social media reacted to Mel's response to Peet's latest interview on Sunday, 31 May 2026

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Mel Viljoen slams reports that Peet Viljoen is a 'racist'. Image: BonaMagazine

Source: Twitter

YouTuber and TV star Mel Viljoen has responded to media reports that her husband, Peet Viljoen, recently spoke ill of people of colour.

Mel previously made headlines when she was released from a US prison after she was arrested for shoplifting in an American store.

The TV star's husband also recently broke his silence about Mel's freedom from prison.

On Sunday, 31 May 2026, Mel Viljoen took to her Instagram Stories and slammed an Afrikaans publication for reporting that Peet “stands by” his previous statements about South Africa and black people.

Mrs Viljoen shared: "This is not what Peet said, shame on you."

Mel added: “Peet said he stands by his comments about the political situation in the country, that everything is going backwards. He never spoke about black people.”

Popular publication Rapport shared on its Instagram account on Sunday, 31 May 2026, that Peet Viljoen stands by his comments about black people: "Everything I said is true."

The publication captioned the post: " Even though he hopes to be back in the country soon, Peet Viljoen refuses to apologize for his racist statements about black people."

South Africans comment on the post

Neels67282 commented:

"Old Peet is so full of himself, he is not ashamed of anything."

Hurricane_yollie said:

"Then I stand by this remark: we have a no-returns policy for white trash here in South Africa."

Delakarey wrote:

"Aren't these two ashamed? I will die of shame if I am them."

Deshavenga reacted:

"Social media and its propaganda."

Pieter_andreas_p_18 replied:

"Oh, it's much more than just the old article in the report. I have been living in the USA for 25 years and have read and seen the news about you two in detail here. I've seen all his racist statements on IG. And the untruths and bog, twak and nonsense awarding you two, but especially he broke on IG before you two were locked up is pathetic! You two are nothing more than shoplifting thieves and chance takers. And all your stories about the USA are laughable snert."

Carfanatics28 responded:

"You will have to put a cork plug in your hole, so long, brother."

Nuchellejuliejohnson said:

"This guy is going to get on his a**

Mel Viljoen comments on Peet Viljoen's alleged remarks about black people. Image: MelViljoenMiami

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen breaks her silence after release from prison

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular reality TV star and podcaster Mel Viljoen spoke to the media after she was freed from prison.

Mrs Viljoen trended on social media in March 2026, when she and her husband, Peet Viljoen, were nabbed for shoplifting.

South Africans on social media commented on Mel's freedom and her relationship with Peet.

Source: Briefly News