The rumour mill went into overdrive following the reports that King Monada had found himself a new partner

The Limpopo star, who is famously known to have two wives, has reportedly been seeing another musician, and their romance is said to be blossoming

Meanwhile, the rumoured lovers have yet to respond to the speculations, choosing only to focus on their careers while social media discusses their apparent romance

King Monada is reportedly seeing another woman. Images: King Monada

Source: Facebook

Popular Limpopo musician King Monada has become the centre of an online scandal following reports regarding his personal life. The talented artist, who is well-known to the public for practising polygamy and maintaining a household with two wives, is now alleged to have entered into a new romantic relationship.

According to emerging reports, the Ska Bora Moreki hitmaker, real name Khutso Steven Kgatle, has reportedly found love within the entertainment industry and is dating emerging Lekpompo DJ Ashante Theron Mashego.

Buzz Live News reveals that the professional bond between the two musicians has rapidly evolved into a close personal relationship. Industry insiders claim that Mashego has become a constant presence in King Monada's day-to-day life over several months.

"They are very close. What started as a working relationship has grown into something much deeper. People around them have noticed the chemistry and the affection they have for each other."

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The news arrives months after the star last showed off his wives in January and sparked an intense debate about his personal life and romantic preferences. The rumours have allegedly led to tension between Monada and one of his wives. This, according to Buzz Live News.

Briefly News reached out to DJ Ashante Theron Mashego for a comment, but she had not responded at the time of publication. The article will be updated should a statement be received.

See the rumours about King Monada below.

A look inside King Monada's polygamous household

King Monada lives in a polygamous marriage with his two wives, Lerato Ramawela and Cynthia Ntebatse Leon, both of whom have played significant roles in the hitmaker's life.

His first wife, Lerato Ramawela, has been by the musician's side for over a decade. The couple shares a long history together, having solidified their enduring commitment to one another when they renewed their wedding vows in 2022.

In 2020, Briefly News reported that not only do the ladies share a husband, but they also share a home after Monada built them a multi-million-rand mansion.

Monada expanded his family structure in 2021 when Cynthia Ntebatse Leon made her public debut as his fiancée. Leon and the Ska Bhora Moreki singer have since built a life together and share a son.

Married King Monada has reportedly found love once again. Image: BuzzLifenews

Source: Twitter

Mzansi reacts to Musa Mseleku's wives' houses

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the homes of Musa Mseleku's first four wives, Busisiwe "MaCele," Nokukhanya "MaYeni," Thobile "MaKhumalo," and Mbali "MaNgwabe."

Fans couldn't help but discuss the ladies' personal style, with many agreeing on the best-looking house while offering suggestions to make them look even better.

Meanwhile, others speculated that two of the houses were strikingly similar, convinced that one of them could have been recreated.

Source: Briefly News