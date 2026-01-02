South African Lekompo star King Monada recently became the talk of the town regarding a recent photo of himself and his wife

An online user decided to share a picture of the music producer with his happy wives on social media, which quickly went viral

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Monada's polygamy

Bathong, the famous Lekompo musician King Monada, recently made headlines on social media regarding his polygamy, which many of his fans and followers weren't aware of until an online user shared a post that had them in awe.

On Friday, 2 January 2026, an online user @busiwe_bubu recently shared a picture of the music producer posing with his two beautiful wives on their social media page. In the image, the star was seen standing with his soulmates, both holding their own bunch of roses.

However, this wasn't the first time Monada's wives made headlines online, as in 2020, they went viral after the star shared that he was building a R1.5M mansion for both of them.

See the picture below:

SA reacts to King Monada's wives

Shortly after the photo of the musician's wives went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@iamziyar said:

"I'm happy for him, but these women are not beautiful. In 2026, let's strive to be honest and truthful and leave all the lies in 2025. If you want to be kind to these ladies, you can say they are plain."

@A_simba98 wrote:

"At least he didn't leave the other sister behind. But why did he go on and get someone who looks a bit older? It's like he's been with them both all his life. Can't tell who's new."

@Thuthukile29 responded:

"He doesn’t have a type. Yonke insipho iyawasha."

@A_simba98 replied:

"Stunning couple, Beautiful polygamy couple, no drama, no TV shows to create narratives around them, He's holding a stable regime."

@Kearatiwa mentioned:

"Love how he dressed them up in matching clothes. They look so cute. Where can I find a family to join?"

@samvusimasango commented:

"Is this the best King Monada can find? I blame his boys; they should have told him these are not the best hunnies."

@MapuleMaake2 tweeted:

"Why is it easy to tell who’s first wife and who’s second wife, and this is with all polygamous marriages."

@ChrisExcel102 replied:

"A wife to stay home and cook, and a wife for public appearances. The vision is clear for the King."

King Monada joins viral challenge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that the Limpopo musician King Monada joined the viral We Listen, We Don't Judge challenge on social media. The award-winning artist revealed in a Facebook post that he was the one writing songs for popular rapper Shebeshxt.

"We listen, we don't judge... Shebeshxt o ngwalela kenna dikoša, we listen we don't judge," he said.

