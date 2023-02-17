Limpopo-born musician King Monada was roasted by Twitter trolls after celebrating his two wives on Valentine's Day

The artist posted a stunning pic of himself with his two wives standing next to a stunning Valentine's Day theme decoration

Trolls took to his comment section and roasted him, claiming that they could see who he married before he became rich and famous

King Monada took to his timeline to celebrate his two beautiful wives. The singer and his women celebrated Valentine's Day in his huge mansion.

King Monada was roasted after celebrating his two wives. Image: @kingmonadamusic

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, the Limpopo-born musician posted a pic of the three of them posing for pics near a stunning Valentine-themed decor. According to ZAlebs, King Monada captioned his post:

"Mine’s. My heart will never stop beating for you. You are so beautiful, loving, and caring. I love you so much and thank you for your love. Deco By Mahlatse Emmanuel."

Mzansi shades King Monada after his Valentine's Day post

Peeps took to the star's comment section and shared hilarious reactions to the lovebirds' pic. They claimed they could tell who he married before fame and money.

@LloydMukx said:

"You can see the one he married before fame and the one after fame."

@otsh3p3ng commented:

"The one before money and the one after money."

@SumbaneChris wrote:

"When you realise you made a mistake by meeting the 1st wife 1st."

@Maestro_89 said:

"One for house chores and one for selfies."

@NicoleTheGiant added:

"Can I please be number 3? You can even make me an intern wife for 3 months before you decide if you want to make me permanent wife number 3."

AKA's family drops rapper's first posthumous song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family released his first posthumous song. Company dropped on Friday morning, 17 February a day before his funeral.

The late rapper features Kiddominant on the single. The song was recorded in Los Angeles, US. AKA died last Friday, 10 February in Durban. He was shot dead while out with friends on Florida Road.

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram handles, his family also shared a clip of AKA in the studio with Kiddominant. He was hyping his upcoming performance in the UK at the time.

Source: Briefly News