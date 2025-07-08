Netflix SA had many of its viewers buzzing with excitement as it announced on social media

It was revealed that Mzansi's fan-favourite series, Fatal Seduction, will return for another season

Netflix SA's PR team shared with Briefly News new cast members who will be joining the series and what to expect for the new season

The buzz is real on social media after Netflix SA made an exciting announcement on Tuesday, 8 July 2025.

The subscription-based streaming service shared that the fan-favourite South African series, Fatal Seduction, will be returning in August 2025 for its 2nd season, after its successful 1st season in 2023.

Netflix posted several behind-the-scenes pictures of the upcoming season on their Instagram page and captioned them:

"Get ready to indulge in your guiltiest pleasure when Fatal Seduction returns for season 2 this August, ONLY on Netflix."

Netizens can't wait for the series' 2nd season

Shortly after the announcement was made, many netizens and celebs flooded the comment section with their reactions as they buzzed with excitement. Here's what they had to say:

Actress Thando Thabethe said:

"Coming in hot."

Actor Thapelo Mokoena wrote:

"Oh, we’re back!!! Let’s make way to the 15th of August."

heycindii_ commented:

"Now we have to watch season 1 again because we forgot about this."

precioussello responded:

"Uuuuuh, it means rewatch Season 1 so I can smoothly transition to Season 2, Love it for myself."

prof_samson_mokoena replied:

"Eh bestie mos wena this year you not letting us rest and I love this for me because, yoh I am here for them all, danko Netflix."

mbalenhle_knowles_ stated:

"I'm so happy."

What you need to know about Fatal Seduction season 2

Netflix SA's PR team shared with Briefly News new cast members who will be joining the series, and what to expect for the new season, over a year after actress Kgomotso Christopher opened up about her role on Fatal Seduction.

"Nandi and Jacob’s obsessive love affair continues, filled with lust, betrayal and revenge, as the truth finally comes out about the original sin. Falsely imprisoned, a battle-hardened Nandi uses every available resource and relationship to protect herself and her family from the man who has already ruined so many lives," they shared.

The PR team also mentioned that actor Warren Masemola, actresses Nqobile Khumalo, and Xolile Tshabalala, are also joining the series for its second season:

"Acclaimed actor Warren Masemola joins the twisted world of Fatal Seduction as Minister Vilikazi — a ruthless, calculating Police Minister vying to become South Africa’s next Deputy President. With secrets buried as deep as his ambition, he’s a man who will stop at nothing to get what he wants."

