Netflix SA has announced that their new steamy series Fatal Seduction will premiere on 7 July 2023

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela shared that series will star Kgomotso Christopher and Thapelo Mokoena

Mzansi was divided by Fatal Seduction's announcement because there are many shows with the same plot

Netflix SA is bringing the spice back with their upcoming steamy show, Fatal Seduction.

On Twitter, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced the cast of the new drama and the premiere date.

Mphela tweeted:

"Thapelo Mokoena & Kgomotso Christopher in a new steamy Netflix show. They play Nandi and Leonard Motlatsi in #FatalSeduction — a power couple with dark secrets that unravel and rot their marriage and relationships. #FatalSeduction drops July 7th 2023 on Netflix"

Mzansi divided by Fatal Seduction

While Mzansi always encourages SA production houses to think outside the box, they also don't want them to continuously release series with the same plot because they seem revolutionary.

Not long ago, The South African reported that Showmax dropped an R-rated series called Adulting. The response to the show was pretty good as it also deals with social issues, reported Sunday World.

However, after Netflix SA announced their own spicy series, Mzansi seemed tired of the steamy plot, and they were not afraid to call the channel out.

@Sphepho_M said:

"Same script, different cast."

@TipZar100 shared:

"Another retold story with a different cast."

@OMokgolela posted:

"It’s giving “fatal affair”

@BekithembaZ replied:

"Fantastic pairing."

@Aunty_TeeTee commented:

"Is the SA entertainment industry in its s*x era?"

@Samkele_N added:

"It looks interesting."

Netflix SA drops Fatal Seduction's trailer

Leading up to the premiere date on 7 July, Netflix SA dropped Fatal Seduction's trailer on YouTube.

The plot begins when Nandi, who Kgomotso Christopher plays, takes a getaway trip, leaving behind her husband Leonard, played by Thapelo Mokoena.

Nandi then meets Jacob, a guy who fulfils her greatest sexual fantasies and causes her to doubt the life she has been living.

Check out the trailer below:

Shaka iLembe criticised for explicit scenes, Mzansi questions raunchy tone of SA Films and TV

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the much-anticipated epic drama series Shaka iLembe was set to premiere on 18 June, and many film lovers in South Africa couldn't wait.

The trailer of the series, however, was not met with overall excitement.

