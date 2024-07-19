Queen Modjadji's numbers were compared with Shaka iLembe as the series recently made its debut

The show did manage to pull in some massive numbers; however, they are not close to Shaka iLembe

The comparison was made by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, who shared an observation on the debut episodes

It's a battle of the TV shows, as Queen Modjadji's debut episode numbers are compared to Shaka iLembe's.

Queen Modjadji compared to Shaka iLembe

Queen Modjadji exceeded many people's expectations after the series debuted on Sunday, 14 July, on Mzansi Magic.

The series managed to pull in some tremendous numbers, as 1.2 million people tuned in to watch. However, they are not close to Shaka iLembe. The series managed to rope in a massive 3.6 million viewers on the channel.

This was a record-breaking debut for Mzansi Magic.

Queen Modjadji fails to beat Shaka iLembe

Despite this, the TV show failed to beat Shaka iLembe's impressive numbers in terms of debut episodes.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela made this observation, Nobody expected it to surpass Shaka Ilembe despite doing very well.

"Cumulatively, Queen Modjadji DID NOT outperform Shaka ILembe on its debut. But, Modjadji performed better than Code 13 on that slot. The show’s first episode did well. Let’s be fair, nobody was expecting it to outdo Shaka."

Mzansi deliberates on comparisons

Netizens reacted and were divided by this, with some saying they also never expected this show to do better than Shaka iLembe.

@lerato24604692 said:

"It’s a competition? No, also, the forms and roll outs are not the same so exactly what are you trying to say?"

@PhilMphela responded:

"Do you think shows are made just for vibes? Television is a business. Yes, it’s a competition. Every show that airs on a time slot competes with its predecessor & future replacements, as well as shows on other channels. Queen Modjadji is competing with Shaka ILembe."

@Simphiweyinkoc_ shared:

"I don’t think I’m gonna watch it going forward."

@AHT_YssY said:

"It's a numbers game. Judging by the ethnic group population of the two, isiZulu being the most spoken and understood native language in South Africa, it was always clear that Shaka iLembe wouldn't be dethroned by Queen Modjadji, regardless of the marketing level."

