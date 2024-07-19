Singer and performer Makhadzi has headed to the timeline to fill her fans in and recruit them to help get Bonang's attention

The Best New International Act expressed wanting Bonang to play a starring role in her upcoming one-woman show

The Milandu Bhe hitmaker's concise yet clear request for a pair-up went down a treat with a host of her fans

Makhadzi has announced her desire to band with Bonang for her upcoming one-woman show. Images: @bonang_m and @MakhadziSA

Makhadzi has made quite the pronouncement on the timeline, and one which her fans are all too happy to oblige.

BET Best New International Act 2024 Makhadzi headed online to express her desire to pair up with Bonang Matheba for an upcoming one-woman show.

Makhadzi desires pairing up with Bonang

She posted on X:

"I am doing a one-woman show in Polokwane [on] 21 December, and I want Bonang to introduce me on stage. Please tag her. I will pay, bathong. I have [been] sending emails with no reply."

Makhadzi, whom event organiser Gregory Hlatshwayo recently demanded she pay back the money he paid to book her to perform at one of his events, celebrated her 30th birthday last month.

During the party, the Milandu Bhe singer told a raving crowd her unique blend of music would light up the upcoming show at Polokwane's Peter Mokaba Stadium after the success of her previous one-woman show in Limpopo.

She wrote then on her Instagram:

“Happiest birthday to myself. Let’s meet at Peter Mokaba Stadium. 21 December. Line-up loading … Humbling myself to see you all buying tickets.”

Followers eat up post

Her fans had a resounding response to her plea for Bonang's ear as they tagged the media personality in droves under Makhadzi's mentions

The post attracted 155,000 views, 3300 likes, almost 500 reposts and 150 comments within eight hours.

Naturally, these included responses in which some X users took an opportune jibe at the performer over the recent money furore surrounding her.

Briefly News looks at some of the interesting reactions.

@pohmthokoh wrote:

"We love you Makhadzi here in KZN."

@KingNema_Jnr pleaded:

"Queen @Bonang, you are wanted this side."

@FutureBite said:

"You've just borrowed money to go overseas. Now, where are you getting money to pay Bonang? Your lies sometimes."

Makhadzi vows to release documentary

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi couldn't contain her emotions when she spoke about her experience of being celebrated by her community.

The singer won the Viewers' Choice: Best International Act category at the 2024 BET Awards, returning home from Los Angeles with the prestigious award.

