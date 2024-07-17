Makhadzi shared an emotional message after she was treated to a homecoming event in Limpopo

This after the singer returned home from Los Angeles after winning big at the BET Awards and plans to share the story in a documentary

Khadzi received love and praise from her supporters, who shared in her success

Makhadzi plans to release a documentary after the success of her homecoming event. Images: makhadzisa

Makhadzi couldn't contain her emotions when she spoke about her experience being celebrated by her community at her homecoming event.

Makhadzi reflects on homecoming event

Our girl, Makhadzi, recently made the headlines for all the right reasons after Limpopo celebrated her success at the BET Awards.

Briefly News reported that the singer won in the Viewers' Choice: Best International Act category, and returned home from Los Angeles with the prestigious award.

After being treated to a memorable homecoming event and parade hosted by the premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, the singer reflected on her experience, saying it was emotional.

Makhadzi spoke about her humble beginnings and how she got to celebrate her victory in front of the same Boxer supermarket she used to sell her CDs, and vowed to release a mini-documentary on 21 July 2021:

"I now believe many superstars are coming to represent us as a country. They all know it started from the dusty streets of Hamashamba Tshivhangani to the BETs."

Fans show love to Makhadzi

Mzansi is beaming at Makhadzi's success, convinced that the singer was destined for greatness:

gail_destinyprovoker92 said:

"Oh, man! If you can see the invincible, you can do the impossible. Well done, Queen."

mabongisbo declared:

"What is impossible for men is possible for God. You are an inspiration, I love you haholo hle."

mmamotshepiwawaga was proud of Makhadzi:

"So proud of you, my queen!"

princedee_sa wrote:

"Where it all started. Look at God!"

tumisho11 showed love to Makhadzi:

"You deserve this and so much more. We are all incredibly blessed to have you in our society, and your resilience is admirable."

Makhadzi announces one-woman show

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared fans' excitement when Makhadzi revealed the date for her one-woman show.

The singer promised fans a show to remember and urged them to get their tickets to her show.

