Makhadzi was seen dancing with the premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, at the singer's homecoming celebration

This was after she won a BET award and received high praise from South Africans, with the premier saying she made Limpopo proud

However, the celebration was met with a cocktail of reactions from netizens who expressed joy and dissatisfaction at the event

Makhadzi danced with Dr Phophi Ramathuba at her homecoming celebration. Images: Instagram/ makhadzisa and Twitter/ PhophiRamathuba

Makhadzi received a hero's welcome at her homecoming celebration in Limpopo, where she danced with the premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Makhadzi celebrates BET award with Limpopo premier

Coming from winning big at the BET Awards, Makhadzi's strides have been celebrated throughout the country and her province took it to the top.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user PolokwaneObserv, the singer was seen at her homecoming event hosted by the newly-appointed premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba.

Winning against stars like Tyler ICU in the Viewers' Choice: Best International Act category was no easy feat, but Makhadzi continues to prove that she's South African musical royalty, and Limpopo gave her queen treatment:

The singer was seen dancing with Dr Phophi, where, in another clip, the premier gave a speech congratulating Khadzi on the win:

"I'm proud of you. Limpopo is running behind you; we're proud of you and the work you have done. Continue to shine."

Mzansi shows love to Makhadzi

Fans congratulated Makhadzi and were impressed by her homecoming celebration:

thobekile_mdlalose showed love to Makhadzi:

"We love you!"

_happysimelane said:

"Looking stunning, superstar!"

kgopelo praised Makhadzi:

"Congrats, Makhadzi, well deserved. You are a true ambassador of the people of Limpopo and South Africa as a whole."

Meanwhile, others threw shade at the singer's incident with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture as well as her financial troubles:

BonganeBongs15 threw shade:

"They'd rather celebrate her with alcohol than help her out."

kenny_monei asked:

"Did she pay the mashonisa?"

sbengos judged:

"Fruitless expenditure."

Makhadzi responds to Dept of Sports, Arts and Culture

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News shared the Limpopo singer's statement directed at the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.

This after Khadzi was labelled a government beneficiary, where she shared an emotional response addressing the claims.

