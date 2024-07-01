Makhadzi recently won her first BET Award for Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

The singer flew to Los Angeles for the award ceremony and shared a heartwarming thank-you speech about her humble beginnings

Mzansi showered Khadzi with warm congratulatory messages and is proud of her achievement

Makhadzi was overcome with emotion after winning her BET Award. Images: makhadzisa

Makhadzi finally won her BET Award for Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act, and Mzansi is geeking over her achievement.

Makhadzi bags BET Award

Our girl, Makhadzi, won't return home from Los Angeles empty-handed after attending the BET Awards.

The Number 1 hitmaker was nominated alongside Tyler ICU and other musicians in the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act and shared a heartwarming thank-you speech after collecting her award.

Makhadzi shared a video of herself when she broke down after being handed the BET award, speaking about her humble beginnings:

"I'm so happy. I started making and selling my music in the streets, and today, I'm here; my dream came true. All I can say is, 'It's possible, black child, you can make it.' This is the best birthday ever!"

Mzansi shows love to Makhadzi

South Africans congratulated Makhadzi on her award, saying it was well-deserved:

ellias_motau praised Makhadzi:

"Queen of Limpopo to the world. You did! This is the best award of them all. You came above everyone. Mishumo ya tshilidzi."

WonderMahlobo said:

"Congratulations, queen. You literally started from the dirt and look at you now. I hope every black girl child is motivated by your come up and success."

rendy0874 posted:

"Congratulations, my girl! You deserve it!"

yolandamukondi showed love to Makhadzi:

"Congratulations, queen! I’m so proud of you. I knew this one was yours, too."

SirBrayneZA posted:

"Congratulations, Makhadzi, you really deserve it. All the hard work and consistency is paying off."

Makhadzi celebrates her music

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's announcement after her singles and latest album received top certifications.

Fans congratulated the Limpopo singer on her strides, saying she deserved all the success.

