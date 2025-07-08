DJ Tira's Fact Durban Rocks was shut down by Metro Police at 3:30 am on 6 July 2025 for violating permit terms

Chad White clarified that the shutdown wasn't due to a late start and noted that similar actions were taken against other Durban events as part of a broader crackdown

A Metro Police spokesperson confirmed the event exceeded its special permit limit, prompting police intervention

Fans have been wondering why DJ Tira's highly anticipated concert, Fact Durban Rocks, was shut down by the Metro Police before the main artists' performance. The event, which is dubbed the Durban July after-party, ended on a sad note following the police invasion.

The concert had an impressive line-up featuring stars like Cassper Nyovest, Big Zulu, Rosetta Deep, Qwabe Twins, Zakwe, and Kabza De Small.

Fans reportedly left the concert held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, 5 July 2025, in the early hours of Sunday, 6 July 2025, following the Metro Police incident. According to Sunday World, the Metro Police shut the event down at 3:30 am, despite the crowd still waiting for performances from some of their favourite stars.

One of the organisers, Chad White, set the record straight about why the concert was shut down. Speaking during an interview with the publication, White debunked claims that Fact Durban Rocks was shut down before several artists could perform because the event started late.

However, White confirmed that the Metro Police shut the concert down mid-performance just after 3:30 am on Sunday, 6 July 2025. He further noted that Fact Durban Rocks was not singled out, but other events faced a similar fate.

“It seems like this is part of a broader crackdown on late-night events. We’ve heard they did the same to other events around Durban, including a recent maskandi festival. They seem to want all events to end by midnight."

Artists who didn't perform will receive payment

Chad White explained that Fact Durban Rocks usually runs until 5 am because they don't want the fans to be stranded after the show.

He also noted that the artists who could not perform would receive their full payments, as it was not their fault that the Metro Police shut down the show.

KZN Metro Police spokesperson speaks out

KwaZulu-Natal Metro Police spokesperson Boyzie Zungu confirmed that the police shut down the event. Per the statement, DJ Tira violated the terms of the special permit he was granted.

"According to municipal bylaws, all events must end by midnight to avoid disturbing nearby residents. Fact Durban Rocks was granted a special extension until 3 am. But when officers arrived after 3 am, the event was still ongoing, forcing us to enforce the law and shut it down."

