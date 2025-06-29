South African stars Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter will be headlining the Executive Concerts Marquee during the busiest weekend, the Durban July

Speaking to Briefly News, Executive Concerts Media Relations Manager Victor Dlokolo discussed the highly anticipated weekend

Nkosazana Daughter also shared with Briefly News how honoured she was to be part of this premium platform

Amapiano stars Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter to headline at the Durban July weekend. Image: @kabelomotha, @nkosazana_daughter

Halala! It's about to go down this coming busiest weekend in South Africa, namely Durban July. Recently, the Executive Concerts Marquee has finally unveiled the top Amapiano stars that will be headlining at their marquee on Saturday, 5 July 2025.

Over the years, the Durban July weekend has been dubbed the busiest weekend in South Africa, and Amapiano artists Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter will give their greatest performances at the Greyville Racecourse.

The Executive Concerts Marquee experience blends high fashion, luxury, and show-stopping entertainment in one of the most anticipated marquee activations on the Durban July calendar.

Nkosazana Daughter excited to perform at Executive Concerts Marquee

While riding the wave of excitement about experiencing the high fashion and luxurious weekend in Durban, the 24-year-old Amapiano vocalist shared with Briefly News how thrilled she was to have been granted the opportunity to perform at such a prestigious platform.

She said:

"I’m honoured to be part of such a premium platform. Performing at the Durban July, especially at a space like Executive Concerts, is a big moment for me. I can’t wait to share this experience with fans."

The Media Relations Manager of Executive Concerts, Victor Dlokolo, also talked to Briefly News about this highly anticipated weekend.

"This event is one of a kind as it encompasses industry leaders, creatives, and socialites including the likes of Faith Nketsi, Omuhle Gela, and more," he said.

Nkosazana Daughter to impress many fans during the Durban July weekend. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

DJ Tira sets the bar high ahead of this year’s Durban July

However, this won't be the only big event of the weekend. Award-winning producer DJ Tira is also counting down to the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

The celebrated DJ and his team are gearing up for another epic Durban July, with another spectacular Afrotaiment Marquee in the works. DJ Tira tagged a host of celebrities for this year’s edition, and some of the big names, including DJ Maphorisa, gave their stamp of approval.

On fire, Mawhoo and Ashley Ogle, first-timers, were part of a star-studded photoshoot that kickstarted their journey to the much-awaited event. Gugu Khathi and Zee Nxumalo, Sweet Guluva, were also part of the photoshoot, which has since thrust Afrotainment into the top trends.

Tbo Touch and Hope Mbhele to host Durban July Marquee

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tbo Touch and Hope Mbhele will headline one of this year’s biggest Durban July Marquees.

Thanks to their huge social media following, the news has since seen them making headlines. The entertainment lineup hosts the likes of Kabza De Small, Nkosazana Daughter, and more to be announced. Executive Concerts promises a 5-star lifestyle and hospitality experience like no other, hosting some of Africa’s most influential leaders, entrepreneurs, creatives, and cultural icons.

