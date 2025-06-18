Hollywood Bets Durban July 2025 is just around the corner, and the list of the luxury marquees has been unveiled

The event will take place at the Durban Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 5 July 2025

The theme for the big day in fashion and horseracing has been revealed, and it is Marvels of Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Hollywood Bets Durban July 2025 is around the corner. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

We're just a few weeks away from the Hollywood Bets Durban July 2025. The list of the luxury marquees has been unveiled.

A look at the Durban July marquees

The highly anticipated event will be taking place at the Durban Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 5 July 2025.

The theme for the big day in fashion and horseracing has been revealed, and it is Marvels of Mzansi. The theme pays homage to Mzansi and the wonderful heritage, as well as the diversity.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Truelove reported that the marketing executive, Stephen Marshall, revealed that they have 22 marquees for this year. In addition to that, they have sold out all five of the grandstand venues.

"We are expecting an attendance of approximately 45,000 guests, including a vibrant mix of celebrities, influencers, and high-profile dignitaries from across the country. This year, we are especially thrilled to introduce an exclusive VIP Marquee Village, which will offer a curated, high-end experience that truly showcases the glamour, fashion and excitement that the Hollywoodbets Durban July is renowned for."

Some of the marquees at Durban July

The Boomtown marquee will see the likes of rappers Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Sjava and singer Ami Faku hitting the stage.

DJ Tira's Afrotainment marquee will once again bring out the best in Durban music. He also announced the stars joining him on the festivities, which are MaWhoo, Zee Nxumalo, Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 stars Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva, as well as his wife, Gugu Khathi.

This will mark the 14th year that DJ Tira's Afro hosts a marquee at the prestigious event.

Tira revealed that he still needs to confirm some of the artists to grace the stage at the event, but at the moment, he is eyeing DJ Maphorisa, MaWhoo and many others.

Nothing screams luxury more than the Pegasus Marquee, which has delivered excellence and sophistication for 15 years. This year will be no different, as they have shared their itinerary for the guests' stay. However, entertainment for the night has not been announced just yet, as the official lineup has yet to be announced.

Executive concerts unveil hosts

In a previous report from Briefly News, Executive Concerts has revealed Tbo Touch and Hope Mbhele as the hosts for their luxe marquee ahead of the Durban July.

The organisers promise that the marquee will provide an unforgettable experience, and with package prices already out, guests are expected to be treated like royalty. They announced their lineup, which includes Kabza De Small, Nkosazana Daughter and more.

"Set against the glamour of Africa’s premier horse racing event, this curated experience is designed for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, tastemakers, celebrities, and cultural icons."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News