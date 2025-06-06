South African Amapiano duo TxC have been nominated at the 2025 BET Awards happening this weekend

The Turn Off The Lights hitmakers are excited about attending their first-ever awards show

TxC also revealed that they will be going all out for the show, from their hair and make-up to their outfits

Amapiano duo TxC will be attending their first BET Awards. Image: TxC

The 2025 BET Awards will be taking place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles this week. The South African nominees jetted off to the United States to attend the show.

How TxC feels about the awards show and nomination

The 2025 BET Award recognised three of South Africa's biggest artists in their respective genres. Nominated under the Best New International Act category are amapiano music duo TxC, rapper Maglera Doe Boy and music DJ Dlala Thukzin.

At the show happening on Sunday, 9 June 2025, TxC will be attending, and they have promised their fans a show.

According to TshisaLIVE, TxC said they have been preparing something massive for their debut and "will be going all out."

"It will be our first time attending the awards ceremony. Expect to see us in South African designs accompanied by gorgeous hair and makeup. We want to look our best," they told the news publication

The ladies are known for their affectionate beauty and dance moves, coupled by their trendy fashion. It turns out that the fashionista in the group is Tarryn:

"She comes up with all our outfits. She comes up with ideas on how we can look better," they said.

How did TxC gain global popularity?

The ladies are known for their hit songs Yebo featuring Davido and LeeMcKrazy, and Turn Off The Lights. They told the news publication that TikTok and other platforms played a huge role in taking them onto the global stage. They shared that social media is vital in testing out their sound to see if fans love or nah.

However, TxC revealed that they spend the majority of their time performing outside of Mzansi, so that might have been what made the world listen.

"The first time we went viral, it was internationally as well. We also do a lot of global collaborations."

Another musician who is nominated is Dlala Thukzin, who told Briefly News that he appreciates his fans more than anything for this global nod. For the iMali hitmaker, it is an affirmation that fans from all countries around the world appreciate his sound, and this motivates him to work even harder.

Thukzin cannot wait to show the world what he is capable of beyond his current wins.

Dlala Thukzin is excited to show the world what more he can do and achieve. Image: Dlalathukzin

Maglera Doe Boy earns first platinum Plaque with a K.O feature

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Maglera Doe Boy was in a celebratory mode after hitting a massive career milestone. This is all thanks to his critically acclaimed collab with K.O.

Maglera Doe Boy took to his official Instagram account and bragged about Let Me Cook and his collaborator K.O. Fans congratulated the musicians on their wins.

