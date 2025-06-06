The famous South African choir shared a stunning teaser video on their official Facebook page that quickly went viral with over 9,000 likes and thousands of shares

The short clip shows the talented group performing beautiful vocals and dance moves on the road, giving fans a taste of their upcoming release called "The Best"

South Africans flooded the comment section with praise for their incredible talent, with many saying they couldn't wait to hear the full version

Limpopo’s Ndlovu Youth Choir shared a teaser clip on Facebook. Images: @ndlovuchoir

Source: Facebook

The Ndlovu Youth Choir has set social media ablaze with a breathtaking teaser video that has left Mzansi completely mesmerised.

The group shared the clip on their official Facebook page @ndlovuchoir at the beginning of June, and it quickly became a viral sensation. The post racked up over 9,000 likes, more than 1,000 shares, and 600 comments within days of being uploaded. The choir captioned their post:

"We've been working on something we're really proud of. Can't wait for you to hear it all this Friday. 'The Best'."

The short but powerful video shows the choir members performing on a road, delivering flawless vocals that blend perfectly with background music. Their harmonies are stunning, and they add beautiful dance moves that complement their singing.

Even though it's just a teaser, the clip captures the group's incredible talent and energy that has made them famous around the world. Fans were immediately hooked by the preview and couldn't stop talking about how amazing they sounded.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir’s teaser clip sparked excitement recently. Images: @ndlovuchoir

Meet the award-winning choir

The Ndlovu Youth Choir was formed in January 2009 by the Ndlovu Care Group, a childcare community based in Elandsdoorn, Limpopo. The choir has achieved remarkable success since their formation, becoming one of South Africa's most celebrated musical acts.

According to Wikipedia, their breakthrough came when they auditioned for America's Got Talent season 14 in 2019, where they made it all the way to the finals. This exposure led to a record deal with Sony Entertainment, and they haven't looked back since.

Their debut album Africa was released in November 2019 and shot straight to number one in South Africa, winning the Best Adult Contemporary Album award. They've since released two more successful albums: Rise in 2020 and Grateful in 2022, working with top artists like Sun-El Musician and Tyler ICU.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Fans can't get enough

The teaser video has left South Africans thrilled, with many expressing their excitement for the full release.

@Noemia Francisco gushed:

"🔥❤️❤️you guys are the best."

@Francisca Killian shared:

"Tina Turner would have been proud of you guys. Stunning 👍👍"

@Linda-Ann Snyman added:

"Oh wow! You are so, so good! Love it!"

@Carol Abrahams encouraged others:

"Go to YouTube and search: AGT Ndlovu Youth Choir. You'll catch all their performances there right up to the Grand Finale. So proud 😊"

@Maureen Kok wrote:

"You are simply the best ever... Keep it up, waiting for you to come to Durban again ❤️❤️"

