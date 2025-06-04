A Limpopo chicken farmer shared a heartwarming video dancing to Bruno Mars and Rosé's hit song "APT" with his two young daughters, showing off their strong father-daughter bond

The sweet family moment got over 2,000 comments as South Africans praised the dad for being present and caring, with many saying absent fathers wouldn't understand his behaviour

Some parents questioned whether the popular song is suitable for children since the lyrics are based on a Korean drinking game, but kids everywhere seem to love the catchy tune

A Limpopo-based father has warmed hearts across South Africa after sharing a beautiful moment with his two daughters.

TikTok user @masingewilliam, who runs a chicken farming business and regularly posts personal content on TikTok, uploaded a video in early June showing him dancing to the viral hit APT by Bruno Mars and Rosé with his little girls.

The video shows the loving father getting down to the catchy tune alongside his daughters, who clearly know every word of the song. As the camera pans out, you can see other family members in the background also enjoying the music and joining in on the fun. The genuine joy and strong relationship between the dad and his children shine through as they sing and dance together, creating a moment that had Mzansi completely smitten.

Parents divided over song content

APT has become a massive hit with children worldwide, despite the fact that it's actually based on a Korean drinking game called "Apartment." The song was released in October 2024 by New Zealand-South Korean singer Rosé from BLACKPINK and American superstar Bruno Mars.

The track gets its name from the Korean word "apateu" which means apartment, and it's the rhythmic chant used in a popular South Korean drinking game. Rosé explained that she taught the game to her crew in the studio one night, and everyone became so fascinated with the chant that they decided to turn it into a song.

The catchy pop-rock tune features a repetitive chorus that's easy for kids to learn and sing along to. Music critics have praised the song for its addictive quality and upbeat energy, comparing it to other viral hits that get stuck in your head. The simple pronunciation of "apartment" in Korean makes it fun for non-Korean speakers to chant along, which explains why children everywhere have picked it up so quickly.

The song has spent 12 weeks at number one on global charts and broke multiple records on YouTube and Spotify. However, some parents are questioning whether it's appropriate for children since the lyrics reference adult themes like drinking games and partying.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA celebrates present fathers

The video collected over 2,000 comments from South Africans who couldn't get enough of the sweet father-daughters moment:

@🎀She Mad Curvy🎀 joked:

"My dad somewhere thinking this guy is bewitched😭😭😭"

@Pasci Puseletso pointed out:

"Absent dads think this is AI 😭😭😭"

@Nonkululeko Promise was grateful:

"This song saved us from the pandemic of Cocomelon 🙏😭😂"

@Tsholofelo Bodigelo observed:

"His inner child is so happy."

@Lithe-Moyo🇿🇦 threw shade:

"Deadbeats are so confused rn, they don't even know the song 😂😂😂"

@Trimble Catour was shocked:

"🤣🤣🤣Is this song really for kids??? Cos' the first time I heard it from my daughter singing lyric to lyric... I was shooooocked😂😭"

