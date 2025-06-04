A video of three men in a celebratory mood at a funeral instead of mourning caught serious attention online due to its humorous nature for its funny nature

The clip, shared on TikTok, shows the gents jamming to church trumpets and music while others were deeply mourning at the cemetery

Social media users couldn’t stop laughing, with many joking that the men were relieved they no longer had to pay off their mashonisa loans

Three guys looked very happy at the funeral of an alleged mashonisa, Image: @tuladiesafrika

Source: TikTok

A funeral at a local cemetery turned unexpectedly cheerful when three guys were seen vibing hard during the service.

The video, shared by TikTok user @tuladiesafrika, showed the trio fully immersed in the gospel trumpet music, hands raised high, laughing, and exchanging brotherly handshakes in what looked more like a celebration than mourning.

The men turn a funeral into a celebration

The video takes place during the burial of an alleged loan shark named Dragon, where most people around the graveyard are visibly grieving, but not these three gents. They are posted up, smiling and looking like they’re at a Sunday groove, while trumpets blare in the background. It's a full-on vibe; gospel music, rhythm, and all.

One of the guys even throws up his hand like he’s praising, but the joy on their faces tells a different story. The contrast is wild, on one side, people are sad-looking, while on the other, there are handshakes and wide grins.

Social media users warned the celebrating guys that the mashonisa's family would collect the unpaid debt. Image: @tuladiesafrika

Source: TikTok

Mzansi debates the gent's behaviour

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were in stitches. Many commented, saying that the men probably owed the deceased, and now they were finally free, which explained the celebration. Some viewers shared they'd act the same if their loan sharks passed before they could pay them.

Others, however, gave a funny warning, saying receipts don't die, and joked that the loan shark might show up in dreams with an invoice, and some said the family would collect on the money on behalf of the deceased.

User @Makhuvha-khuvha said:

"😂🤣 Those who are laughing, I'm going to claim the money on behalf of the late."

User @Raphael added:

"The sad thing is that these guys will continue the cycle of debt by finding another mashonisa."

User @Pidoza the big shared:

"The one who's dancing is the one who owes mashonisa; he's now happy because there's no more skoloto (debt)."

User @MizK@_26 commented:

"Those three owed mashonisa🤣 O tsamaile ba so mo patele (he passed before they could pay him)💯🤣. They are so relieved 💯💯."

User @answer_mashego said:

"His son is side-eying you, knowing very well he’s going to check your names in the debtor's book after 💀."

User @_forbid_ added:

"Those dancing owe him 😂😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about death

A woman went from bride to widow the same day after her husband was shot while returning to the wedding reception venue after dropping off relatives who were at the wedding.

A woman discovered that her husband, whom she buried 12 years ago, was married and living in another country with his new family, shocking social media users.

A pastor proposed to a widow at her husband's funeral, infront of her family, her late husband's family, and his church congregation.

Source: Briefly News