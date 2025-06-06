A viral Facebook video showing gogos refusing to leave the groove captured the attention of South Africans

Family members went to fetch them, hoping to bring them home to sleep, but the gogos were having none of it

Mzansi netizens couldn't help but laugh, saying they now understand why their kids also prefer not to sleep at home at night

A video has gone viral showing elderly women enjoying themselves at a night party and playfully refusing to leave, leading to amusement among netizens on social media platforms.

Lit gogos prove that the party doesn't stop when you're having fun. Image: Ms Faith

Source: Facebook

If there is one thing Mzansi knows how to do, it is to find joy and opportunity for laughter in the mundane, especially when it involves our beloved elders completely debunking every stereotype under the sun. And that is exactly what we saw in the Facebook video Ms Faith Dips shared. In the video, a group of gogos were determined not to end their night on the town. Their young family members, sent on what they likely thought was a straightforward rescue mission, were instead greeted by an unexpected and hilarious response.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Age is nothing but a number

These gogos were enjoying themselves at "groove", and their younger family members showed up, mentioning it was time for the gogos to go home, but these gogos were not on the same page with them. They said:

“We are not tired, we are not leaving, and we are not going home. People just think we are tired and should be going to bed, but we are not."

South Africa's love affair with "groove" is deep-rooted and undeniable, a vibrant pulse that beats through the nation's social fabric. It's more than just going out; "groove" is a cultural institution, a space where people shed their daily stresses, connect with friends, and lose themselves in the music. It embodies a collective spirit of celebration, freedom, and communal joy.

The comments section of the video was filled with nothing but laughter. The video serves as proof that Mzansi truly is a fun place to be, where "groove" has no limits, no age restrictions, and certainly no early bedtimes. Some netizens simply expressed their admiration for the gogos and their free-spirited attitude and love of life.

These lit gogos are the queens of the dance floor. Image: Ms Faith

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the video

Dakalo Makuya Dk wrote:

“The next thing you are being summoned to a family meeting due to unforeseen circumstances that led to pregnancy. ”

Lucky Luckxyn Luka wrote:

“This gang ends me when they say they aren't "tired" or "sloshed" and that time they look way too tired.”

Kabelo Kole wrote:

“Kemang aleretseng gore nna ke lapile? Eish, she just made my night.”

Rheerhandzu Lerato Sugar Plum commented:

“The first magogo is slushed shame they had fun.”

Mosa Wa Hope Radebe wrote:

“Now they understand no drama hare bowa after ka meso.”

Irene M Rakhale added:

“Nna hake a lapa nna. Magogo habatle holo robala.”

Mojapela Andrew Moreki commented:

“I love this. Guys, advise on how you pull up something like this? We must love them while they are still alive and create memories like this. Big up.”

Kgosi Phineas said:

“They will understand why bana batla ka masa.”

McIntyre Tebza mentioned:

“Kamoso tlebe dinoka difisa goet.”

