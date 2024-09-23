A Cape Town bubbly woman showed people how to not carry their problems on their faces in public

The lady was captured in a video, dancing to the nines in one of Cape Town's intersections

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing how they love the carefree lady

A Cape Town lady showed off her moves in public. Images: @faith_mmmh/ TikTok, @fizkes/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman was captured in a video having the time of her life in public. Netizens are envious.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @faith_mmmh, the woman is seen in one of the intersections in Cape Town. She was carrying a small, black backpack. The woman presumably in her late 40s was dancing to the nines.

The woman did not wait for anyone to give her a vibe. She was vibing on her own, moving her body like she was in her early 20s - pure joy. The motorists were entertained by how happy the lady was.

"South Africa is a lot of things but boring isn't one of them 😭😭😭."

Cape Town carefree lady dances in public

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi love the woman's vibe

The video gained over 300k views, with many online users entertained by the carefree woman.

Angelo Michaels wrote:

"She's enjoying life ❤️."

@Nicole Malgas72 commented:

"Teaching someone not to carry their problems with them leave it at home.🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@joshua_dryling said:

"She is in December."

@jadesmit465 stanned:

"I love my country 👌👌👌❤️."

@Zenobia Isaacs was envious:

"I need half of her heart cause even with problems we celebrate."

@The UPHILL Podcast loved:

"Chile happiness is free 🤣😂❤️."

@Misssssss.N encouraged:

"Yesssssssss . enjoy life my life my friend. we live everyday and only die once."

@MissT was entertained:

"Cape Town have it's own Tyla. don't come play here...😂😂."

70 year old gogo shows off dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported about a younger-looking 70-year-old who graced people with her dance moves.

Trutonia Oliphant, who uses the handle @trutoniaoliphant on TikTok, shared a clip of her gran walking into her 70th birthday party on the app. The stylish guest of honour danced at the door before entering the room filled with friends and family, showing her excitement.

Source: Briefly News