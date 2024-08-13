A group of elderly women did not let the opportunity to remind themselves of their younger days pass

As the upbeat music was playing in public, they took the chance and showed off their groovy moves

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their love for the women's energy

A group of elderly women showed off their dance moves. Images: @heldig2.0/ TikTok, @PeopleImages/ Getty Images

A TikTok video showing elderly women dancing has made rounds on social media, leaving the netizens entertained.

In a clip uploaded by @heldig2.0, an outdoor event is taking place and upbeat music is playing. People are seen standing around as a couple of grandmothers took the center stage.

The elderly women danced to the nines, leaving the crowd entertained. They were not good dancers but they were full of energy and they looked adorable while they reminded themselves of their younger days.

Gogos dance to the nines in public

Watch the entertaining TikTok video below:

Netizens love the elderly women's energy

The video gained over 400k views, with many online users laughing and loving the elderly women's energy.

@Mmathoka commented:

"No wait!? this place looks like turf [complex] mos 😭😹."

@Hope 🫧 joked:

"She’d have to start making her own tea after this."

@m_oluga expressed:

"You can tell that this one's are not in witchcraft 😂🥰."

@Me234 wrote:

"Trust me these two don’t have time to bother us sleeping at night 😭."

@Princess commented:

"They just got their pension money from easy pay 😭😂😂😂😂they're happy 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@Lesedii Moitse was entertained:

"My phone is fool of her videos 😂😂she entertained me shame."

@PRETTY joked:

"If she complains about painful knees I show her this video 😭👍🏾."

@Mpho Moreki loved:

"The real baddies, were 2000s got it from🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@Adelaide said:

"They must do this often, our parents need enjoy themselves sometimes."

