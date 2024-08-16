A South African Zulu man in China didn't expect to see or be fetched by a car that had no driver

The gentleman called a cab but to his surprise, a driverless vehicle came to pick him up

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving and entertained by how the SA man reacted to the driverless car

A Mzansi man was stunned when he was picked up by a driverless ride in China. Images: @Bloomberg/ Getty Images, @nduduzo_magwaza/ TikTok

A South African man in China took to his TikTok account to show off a car that drove itself in Wuhan city.

In a video uploaded by @nduduzo_magwaza, he and his mate requested a cab. To their surprise a car that drove itself came and parked in front of them - It was their cab.

The stunned man couldn't help but capture the moment. They went inside the ride where it went out of parking mode and literally drove them to their destination. This is another level of advancement - impressive.

Man excited over driverless car in China

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the man's reaction to driverless car

The video gained over 29k likes, with many online users finding the TikTok user's excitement entertaining and throwing jokes.

@Nkosie kamajola commented:

"I would react the same way."

@Cxya23@Whxxzy😝 said:

"I love my South African people 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@user4936756869791 laughed:

"Zulu man with sensof humour 😂😂😂😂😂 I like I like😂😂😂😂."

@SANI commented:

"You are blessed having such experience. we dream of it hoping someday we will too. be thankful 🙏."

@Motlokoa/Tasolly was entertained:

"Why making noise? eish our kids with excitement.🤣🤣🤣"

@zumathandeka3.tz was envious:

"I want that car😫😫."

@sanelisothamsanqa admired:

"I love the fact that mostly people going abroad they speak Zulu 🥰 n they are not ashamed."

@Devan Kadelade loved:

"Enjoyed watching this."

@tshepongwenya94 said:

"Our education must change for this to happen."

