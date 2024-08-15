A young person did not expect the results they got from a salon they went to for their hairstyle

The youngster shared a reference picture of what they wanted on their head versus what they got

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation funny and offering hilarious suggestions

A youngster shared their salon disaster. Images: @her_loverboy0/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films

Source: UGC

A young person took to his TikTok account and shared a video of what their hair looked like.

In the clip uploaded by @her_loverboy0, they can be seen sitting in bed laughing in sadness. Their hair stood up like a cartoon that has been electrocuted - lol. They went on to show what they initially wanted their hair to look like.

The youngster wanted a sophisticated twist. In the inspiring picture, the hairstyle looked stunning but that did not translate into reality. The TikTok user was visibly disappointed.

Youngster shows off botched hairstyle

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens laugh at the person's botched hairstyle

The video gained over 68k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny and giving the young person suggestions.

@vanerthmushaba said:

"Haowa?😭 Just tie it like the reference picture."

@Asanda Mtshali laughed:

"Haybo Medusa😭😭😭."

@Katlego Masela wrote:

"You have to wait for them to defrost 😭😭😭😭."

@tshepisoo🌻 was entertained:

"Give them 3-4 working days😭😭."

@nebbytheobserver suggested:

"Get a durag and put it in warm water.. lay the hair down with it when fastening and hair dry it 😩happened to me before."

@ENstvr🎀 commented:

"Bathong standing on business 😭."

@brucencube553 said:

"Your braids are independent.....azimele🥺🥺."

@Sipho Mphozana joked:

"If you walk fast nobody will notice 😭😭😭."

@Munaa❤️ laughed:

"Yoh this reminds me of some people I know 😭😂😂😭😭."

@i.heart.tema🎀 asked:

"Where were you when your hair was braided."

Mzansi gent turns stiff wig into stunning razor cut

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who transformed a wig into a stunning razor cut.

@moseshairsalon shared the process. In the clip, a woman wears her wig, but it looks dry and unpleasing. The TikTokker took his tools and started working on it. The difference was visible as he progressed. The finished product left many online users speechless. It looked ravishing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News