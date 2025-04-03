A woman shared her first taxi ride with her followers, and South Africans were entertained and surprised by the trip

The lady shared that she was quite sheltered and wanted to experience how people from different backgrounds live

People across Mzansi found the clip hilarious and were surprised that she hadn't taken one before

A lady was excited to document her first taxi ride and SA had a good laugh. Images: ss_eba

Source: TikTok

A sheltered woman who had a privileged upbringing was thrilled when she decided to take her first taxi trip. She asked her dad to accompany her on the way and South Africans were entertained by her innocence. The lady decided to take her adventure to the Midrand taxi rank, which is a lot more safe than others in Johannesburg.

First-time adventures

TikTokker ss_eba is the energetic lady behind the trip. She documented most of her journey through a vlog. She started by saying how she was going to prepare for it and said that her dad was going to accompany her. Her father ended up leaving her behind, but she was able to get some money to use at the taxi rank. She arrived at her destination and was nervous.

See the clip below:

The adventure begins

Once at the taxi rank, the lady continues to vlog to the surprise of many South Africans. She eventually finds someone to chill with who introduces himself to her. She gets into the taxi and is chatty throughout the journey. She buys something from a street vendor who sat in front of her. Overall, she looked like she enjoyed the trip.

The lady loves posting lifestyle content and being in front of the camera. Image: Crispin la valiente

Source: Getty Images

Outside of the taxi content, the woman loves showing off her exciting life and her outfits. The lady has tons of clips to scroll through, showing how much she loves the camera. South Africans were amused by the vlog, and many more were surprised by the way she acted at a taxi rank.

See the comments below:

Marubini said:

'“first time in a taxi “ I want my kids to have this kind of problems🤣"

Aobah_H mentioned:

'“it’s fine you can just have it” no no no mo taxing you must demand your R1 😭'

Kabelo Mokwena commented:

"FYI: Taxi drivers love a crisp R200 note in the mornings."

Mary-Angel Majola shared:

'Lol Midrand taxi rank is nothing compared to MTN sis😭😭😭 I feel like it’s much “safer” 💀'

NekeS26 posted:

"My first time in a car was at 15, taxi was my home😔"

Makhumalo said:

"Guys 😭😭😂 I spoke English today in the taxi yhoooo they looked at me Ngathi angaz."

Millicent Motlokoa mentioned:

"Lol to us who rode taxis while we were still inside our mommies tummies 😂"

yes commented:

"Next time don't take R100 just take R50 or R20 cause the taxi driver will show you 😭"

