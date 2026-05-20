Thinah Zungu Confirms Why ‘Thinah singoZungu’ Won’t Return for Season 2: “I Don’t Have Interest”
- Multiple award-winning gospel musician Thinah Zungu reveals how his reality TV show ruined his life and career
- The musician also revealed why there won't be a second season of Thinah singoZungu
- Social media users were divided, with some saying it was boring, while others defended the show’s concept
South Africans have weighed in after gospel star Thinah Zungu revealed why he decided against Season 2 of his reality TV series Thinah singoZungu. The reality TV show, which aired on Mzansi Magic, offered an exclusive glimpse into the lives of the Zungu family.
In an exclusive interview with Daily Sun, the 37-year-old, who was the first gospel singer to have his own reality TV show, said his life was ruined through Thinah singoZungu, in which he co-starred alongside popular inyanga Dr Khehlelezi. He said that the church isolated him, and gigs were cancelled amid accusations that he was using muthi.
Thinah Zungu explains why he’s done with reality TV
He said this was the first time he wasn’t booked and busy during the Easter weekend. Zungu said he was so heartbroken that he didn’t watch the last episode of Thinah singoZungu. The multi-award-winner shared that the experience taught him valuable life lessons.
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"One thing that I learned, or I think God wanted me to learn, was to depend on him. As many people distanced themselves from me, that is where I got a chance to depend on God because I knew that he is the only one who knows me and who knows what I meant," he said.
Thinah Zungu shared why he had decided to allow cameras to record his life. He explained that he wanted to minister through the reality TV show by showing what he achieved through God's grace.
As Mzansi eagerly awaits a second season, Thinah has made it clear that he will not be featuring in another reality TV show soon.
"I think I tried. Remember, it was the first of its kind, and it was time for me to try something new, but after what happened, I don't have interest anymore," he said.
SA reacts after Thina singoZungu gets canned
After Daily Sun shared the article on X (Twitter), entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald reacted with a scathing take. He seemingly welcomed Thinah Zungu’s decision not to record Season 2 of Thinah singoZungu. Macdonald’s reaction read:
“It was boring 👀”
See the post below:
In the comments, social media users weighed in on Jabu Macdonald’s take. While some agreed and cited why shows such as Uthando Nes’thembu are popular, others disagreed.
Here are some of the comments:
@NnanaMosholi said:
“I only watched for 10 minutes and cancelled it. Bored to the core🚮😒”
@AzolaSessie claimed:
“I actually loved that show :( what a beautiful family.”
@Sadida_RU shared:
“It was boring, but I liked the format just that they failed to keep us hooked and their storyline looked planned rather than reality🤷”
Thinah Zungu proudly shows off son Ndumiso Zungu
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Thinah Zungu showed off his son, Ndumiso, in an adorable picture.
Since he shared the picture in 2022, the Kwanqaba Umusa singer has been mentoring his son.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za