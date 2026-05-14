Durban singer Zipho Dzanibe raised over R50,000 to attend the prestigious A Cappella Academy in Los Angeles

The Hilton College learner was selected among only 80 to 90 singers worldwide from more than 1,000 applicants

South Africans and donors praised Zipho’s talent, humility, and faith as he prepares to represent Mzansi overseas

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Zipho Dzanibe is headed to the A Capella Academy. Image: @zipho.official and A Cappella Academy/Facebook

Source: UGC

A young South African musician from Durban is officially heading to Los Angeles after supporters helped him exceed his fundraising goal for the prestigious A Cappella Academy. Mzansi is proud.

Hilton College recently announced on Facebook on 08 May 2026, that their learner, Zipho Dzanibe, had been selected to attend the internationally recognised academy in the United States. Out of more than 1,000 applicants worldwide, only around 80 to 90 singers were chosen, with Zipho earning a spot in the Global Pop group.

The talented singer launched a BackaBuddy campaign, 3 months ago, with a goal of R50,000 to help cover travel and participation costs. Supporters did more than was required, pushing the campaign total to R50,928.

Hilton College celebrates Zipho’s achievement.

Hilton College described Zipho as one of its most talented musicians and praised his international selection. The school relayed that the academy will offer advanced vocal and ensemble training, songwriting opportunities, music industry mentorship, and rehearsals with world-class professionals.

Zipho’s musical background includes his time at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School, his music scholarship at Hilton College, and his Grade 8 qualifications in voice and jazz piano.

Zipho shares a message about music and faith

When launching his fundraising campaign three months ago, the Durban musician explained that music was a major part of who he is and how he expresses himself. He credited God for helping shape his journey and said he dreams of using music to inspire and uplift others.

“I want to represent South Africa with pride. I want to create music that carries meaning.”

The man described the A Cappella Academy as a “life-changing opportunity” that would help him refine his skills and grow as both a musician and a leader.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans backed the young musician

Supporters took to both Hilton Colleges' Facebook page and the backabuddy fundraising campaign with encouraging messages, donations, and prayers, as Zipho prepares to represent South Africa on an international stage. This is what they said:

Shen-Yu, who contributed R6,000, wrote:

“The stars are only an arm away, if you just reach out.”

An anonymous donor shared:

“You have made such a difference in my life and have left your mark.”

Another donor said:

“The gift of you is a gift to us all - we can't wait to see your name in lights!”

Facebook users were equally excited about the achievement.

Megan Dittberner commented:

“Wow, Zipho, we are so proud of you!”

Melissa Bolus-Huckell added:

“What an achievement! Be so proud of yourself! We will be backing you all the way!”

Cecile Jansen wrote:

“Such a gentleman. Well done, Zipho.”

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Source: Briefly News