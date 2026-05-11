An American woman with roots in South Africa pulled out a packet of biltong on a US beach and filmed her friend trying it for the very first time

The friend had never heard of biltong before and shared her thoughts after comparing it to beef jerky

South Africans shared their biltong tips, brand recommendations and an open invitation for the friend to come visit

Two American women. Images: @ariellyndsey

Source: TikTok

A South African staple made its way to an American beach, and the internet loved every second of it. TikToker @ariellyndsey, an American woman with strong ties to South Africa, posted the clip on 6 May 2026, saying:

"Gonna make all my American friends try biltong, hehehe."

In the video, Ariel and her friend were sitting on the beach when Ariel pulled a packet of biltong out of her bag. Her friend has never been to Africa and has never tried the snack. Ariel offered her a piece. The woman chewed it, expressing her love for the snack:

"Yeah, absolutely. The seasoning is great." Ariel admitted the airport brand wasn't even the best available, but it was the only option she could find before flying home.

When she asked her friend if biltong was the same for her as beef jerky, things got interesting.

"It feels more like... meat. More meat," she says, trying to find the words.

Biltong vs beef jerky

The friend's answer was right. Biltong and beef jerky might look similar, but they're made very differently. Biltong comes from South Africa and is air-dried slowly over several days using vinegar, salt and spices like coriander. The result is a thicker, tenderer, more naturally flavoured piece of meat.

Beef jerky, which has its roots in North America, is dehydrated quickly at high heat and is often marinated in soy sauce and sugar, making it chewier and sweeter.

Ariel summed up the winner after having tried both:

"Beef jerky is so gross to me."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA loves US woman's reaction to biltong

People jumped in with their opinions on @ariellyndsey's TikTok page:

@farrelrogers advised:

"Next time, get biltong cut fresh and put it in a brown paper bag. Never buy in plastic bags, the biltong picks up the plastic flavour 😖"

@icemanstoned admitted:

"I wanna try beef jerky 😂😂"

@reathenfransman47 said:

"You should always buy biltong from a biltong shop where the old lady cuts it up for you. It always tastes way better."

@lizzyapril33 said:

"The honey and chutney glazed biltong is fire 😭💯"

@alfster83 offered:

"It's actually really easy to make. Ask your grandpa, he could probably show you how."

@bearded_dragon_boss wrote:

"Biltong and braai are the best."

@lessegomodest said:

"Next time you come visit South Africa, make sure to bring her with..."

American women trying biltong at a beach. Images: @ariellyndsey

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News