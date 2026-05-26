A viral TikTok sparked online conversation after claims about how much space Chinese car brands are taking in the South African market

Content creator pointed out how rising competition in the car market is shifting how prices are set locally

The discussion split opinion online, with some backing the changes and others raising concerns about what the growing presence of new brands could mean

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The man spoke about how the rate affects local car companies and brands. Image: @ufdgarage

Source: TikTok

A South African TikToker has ignited debate online after reacting to reports that Chinese car brands now make up nearly 40% of all vehicle brands in the country. SA weighed in on the conversation.

The video, posted by TikTok user @ufdgarage on 26 May 2026, comes after TopAuto reported that 21 Chinese marques are now operating in South Africa out of roughly 55 total passenger and light commercial brands.

The TikToker focused on how the growing number of Chinese brands is changing competition and pricing in the local car industry, with many users linking it to more affordable vehicle options. He said:

"The influx of Chinese cars is starting to topple the dominoes. 40% of car companies in South Africa and nearly a quarter of all imports originate from China. Their low prices are putting them at the top of the best sellers list as well. And the used-car giant, We Buy Cars, is suffering because of it."

The growth is driven by more new models and aggressive expansion from Chinese manufacturers. Image: @ ufdgarage

Source: Getty Images

Reports show major rise in Chinese car brands

TopAuto reported that new industry figures show that Chinese car brands now make up a large share of South Africa’s vehicle market. Out of about 55 passenger and light commercial brands in the country, around 21 are Chinese, which is close to 40%. These brands have entered the market quickly over the past five years.

The report says the growth is driven by more new models and aggressive expansion from Chinese manufacturers. Brands such as Chery, GWM, BYD and others have become more common in local showrooms, with more expected to launch soon. The trend is increasing competition and giving buyers more options at different price points.

View the TikTok video below:

SA weighed in on the conversation

Opinions were divided on the Chinese dominance dominance. Some users welcomed lower prices, others warned that traditional dealerships and established brands could be under pressure. This is what Mzansi said on @ufdgarage's page:

Katebe said:

“Car sellers should learn from mobile phone sellers. Plenty of options out there in terms of mobile phones, the same is slowly happening with vehicles.”

notknrd commented:

“About time, used car market has been broken since 2020”

Kgabolethea stated:

“Hail the Chinese for forcing price drops, car prices have been climbing uncontrollably…”

user3626597652661 added:

“Teachers, nurses, police, etc can afford new luxurious cars thanks to China❤️”

dwayne 🦈 said

“Chinese cars will oversaturate the market watch this”

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Source: Briefly News