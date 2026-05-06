A small batch of older Hyundai models has been recalled in South Africa over a possible driver airbag fault, with free inspections and repairs offered to owners

Authorities are also working to trace all affected drivers, including previous owners, to make sure no vehicle is missed in the recall process

The recall comes amid wider scrutiny of rising vehicle safety alerts in the country, with regulators reviewing how quickly manufacturers respond to defects and protect consumers

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) issued a statement on 04 May 2026 warning South African drivers about a recall affecting a small number of older Hyundai vehicles. The Hyundai Automotive South Africa has recalled 14 cars from the 2011 model year, including certain i30 (FD) and Elantra HD models. The problem is linked to the driver’s airbag, which may not work properly in an accident. No crashes or injuries have been reported, but the risk is serious enough for a precautionary recall.

Faulty airbags are the reason for the Hyundai recall

Source: Getty Images

What owners must do

Drivers who own these cars should take them to an authorised Hyundai dealership for inspection and repairs. The checks and fixes will be done for free. The National Consumer Commission is also asking former owners to help trace current drivers so everyone affected can be reached.

This comes as Hyundai also works on improving safety in its small cars after the Grand i10 scored poorly in crash tests. The company is adding more safety features like extra airbags and stability control in updated versions.

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has recalled a small batch of cars

Source: Getty Images

Vehicle recalls under scrutiny as safety concerns rise

A growing wave of vehicle recalls in South Africa has placed the spotlight on car safety, with authorities and industry watchdogs flagging a sharp increase in affected models over the past year. The Consumer Watchdog is reportedly finalising an investigation into whether manufacturers are responding quickly enough to safety defects, as the National Consumer Commission continues to oversee multiple recall campaigns involving thousands of vehicles across different brands, raising concerns about consistency in safety compliance and consumer protection.

According to the Citizen, there were 75 vehicle safety recalls recorded in the 2025/26 financial year, marking a sharp rise from 35 in 2024/25. In comparison, just over 50 recalls were reported in the 2023/24 financial year.

Motorists seeking more information about the Hyundai recall can email the NCC for assistance.

Previously, Briefly News had reported that Toyota has recalled 1,846 Land Cruiser LC300 vehicles in South Africa due to a possible transmission defect linked to the 10-speed automatic gearbox. The fault could cause the transmission to over-rev, lose power, or in rare cases leak fluid, which may increase the risk of accidents. The issue affects vehicles sold between January 2025 and January 2026. Owners are being urged to take their vehicles to authorised Toyota dealerships for a free software update and inspection, with repairs done at no cost. The recall is part of a wider safety alert issued by the National Consumer Commission to protect drivers and ensure affected vehicles are fixed promptly.

Source: Briefly News