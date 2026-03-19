Toyota South Africa is recalling 1846 Land Cruiser LC300 vehicles sold between January 2025 and January 2026 due to a potential transmission safety issue

Transmission solenoid failures may cause over-revving, loss of power, and possible fluid leaks, posing a risk to drivers at higher speeds

Owners are urged to contact dealerships immediately for free inspections and repairs to ensure vehicle safety

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Toyota South Africa is recalling 1 846 Land Cruiser LC300 vehicles. Image: Toyota website

Source: UGC

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a safety recall affecting 1 846 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 vehicles sold in South Africa between 8 January 2025 and 16 January 2026.

The recall follows concerns over potential transmission failures in certain vehicles distributed by Toyota South Africa Motors (Pty) Ltd.

NCC details transmission issues

In a statement, the NCC said the affected LC300 models are fitted with a 10-speed automatic transmission that uses linear solenoids to control gear shifts. The supplier has warned that a solenoid failure under specific driving conditions may not be detected by the Transmission Electronic Control Unit (T-ECU) or the Engine ECU.

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Risk to vehicle safety

They further warn that if such a failure occurs, the transmission may over-rev in certain gears, potentially damaging the transmission and causing a loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds. In extreme cases, damage to the transmission housing could also result in leakage of transmission fluid, creating additional safety risks.

Toyota South Africa is urging all affected Land Cruiser LC300 owners to contact their nearest dealership immediately for inspection and necessary repairs. All repairs related to this recall will be carried out at no cost to the vehicle owner.

The NCC highlighted that the recall is part of ongoing efforts to protect consumers from potential safety hazards.

Lexus LX500d recalled over transmission issues

In similar news, the Lexus LX500d was also recalled in South Africa after safety concerns were raised about a potential transmission defect that could pose serious risks to drivers. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) confirmed the recall, warning that a fault in the luxury SUV’s automatic transmission system could lead to sudden rev spikes, loss of power, or even fire hazards in extreme cases. The NCC said that over time, if the fault is not fixed, this may result in internal damage, transmission fluid leaks, and unpredictable driving behaviour. In more serious scenarios, drivers could experience sudden power loss or increased fire risk, particularly dangerous at high speeds or during overtaking.

VW Polo Vivo vehicles recalled

In another related incident, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) announced that over 25,000 VW Polo Vivo vehicles were recalled due to a manufacturing fault. The NCC was informed that the fault that VW found could result in safety risks that could harm members of the public. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) called on Volkswagen Polo Vivo owners to take their vehicles to the nearest VW dealership after manufacturing faults were detected.

Owners are urged to contact dealerships immediately for free inspections and repairs. Image: Toyota website

Source: UGC

Previously, Briefly News reported that Nestlé South Africa recalled one of its formula milk products after its parent company announced a global recall following the discovery of a toxin in the product. According to News24, Nestle is recalling its NAN Special Pro 0-12 6 X 800g product, which was manufactured on 15 June 2025. It expires on 15 December 2026, and the batch number is 51660742F3. The product was withdrawn from shelves after Nestlé Switzerland said traces of a toxin were found in some of its products.

Source: Briefly News