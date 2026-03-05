National Consumer Commission recalls over 25,000 Polo Vivos
- The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced that over 25,000 VW Polo Vivo vehicles have been recalled due to a manufacturing fault
- The NCC was informed that the fault that VW found could result in safety risks that could harm members of the public
- The NCC has given citizens advice on measures they must follow and get their vehicles to the nearest VW dealership for inspection
PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has called on Volkswagen Polo Vivo owners to take their vehicles to the nearest VW dealership after it recalled 25,729 vehicles. The NCC has found manufacturing faults.
In a statement that Briefly News has seen, the Commission said on 5 March 2026 that VW revealed the rivet height on the handbrake lever fitted to vehicles purchased between February 2025 and February 2026 may be outside the required specification. This could result in handbrakes that do not engage properly, and in rare cases, disengage unexpectedly, especially if the vehicle is parked on an incline.
The NCC urged Polo Vivo owners to take their vehicles to any authorised VW dealership for inspection. The NCC also urged motorists with affected vehicles to park with additional precautions and not park on the hill on uphill or downhill slopes until the vehicles have been repaired.
