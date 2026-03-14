Former Defence Minister and COPE co-founder Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota will be laid to rest in Bloemfontein with a Special Official Funeral Category 2

The veteran anti-apartheid activist died at the age of 77 after a brief illness

Political leaders and mourners across South Africa have paid tribute to his decades of service to the country

Mosiuoa Lekota will be laid to rest in Bloemfontein with a Special Official Funeral Category 2. Image: The Times/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN —Family, friends and political leaders gather in Bloemfontein today, 14 March 2026, to bid farewell to former Defence Minister and Congress of the People (COPE) co-founder Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota.

The veteran politician will be laid to rest with a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Lekota would receive the honour in recognition of his decades of service to the country. Lekota passed away at the age of 77 after a brief illness, his party confirmed.

His death has prompted tributes from across the political spectrum, with leaders reflecting on his long career in the fight against apartheid and his contribution to democratic South Africa.

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Tributes at Soweto Memorial

Scores of mourners, including political leaders and activists, gathered earlier this week at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto to pay their respects.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero described Lekota as a principled leader who remained steadfast in his beliefs throughout his political career.

“He remained a man of clear conviction and was often outspoken. We must remember that the freedom we enjoy today was not easy. He endured hardship so that future generations could inherit democracy,” Morero said.

Former minister and ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor also paid tribute, describing Lekota as a fearless and robust parliamentarian.

“He will be remembered for his contribution and his stubborn resistance, and for establishing the National Council of Provinces,” Pandor said.

She added that Lekota would also be remembered for boldly helping to form COPE after breaking away from the ANC.

Lekota will be honoured with a special category 2 official funeral

A second memorial service was held in Bloemfontein on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s funeral in the Free State capital.

Ramaphosa extended his condolences to Lekota’s family, COPE members and comrades across the political spectrum.

“We honour him as a patriot, freedom fighter and servant of the people whose life story is closely intertwined with our country’s journey to democracy,” the president said.

The funeral will include ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS). The national flag was flown at half-mast at all police stations from the morning of March 7 until the evening of the funeral.

Family members, community members and political leaders are expected to gather in Bloemfontein to lay the veteran politician to his final resting place.

Early activism and imprisonment

Born in the Free State, Lekota began his political journey as a leading organiser of the South African Students’ Organisation (SASO).

He was later detained and imprisoned on Robben Island, joining many political prisoners who helped shape South Africa’s democratic future. Lekota served South Africa in several key roles, including as a struggle activist, inaugural chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Premier of the Free State, Minister of Defence, and later as co-founder of COPE.

Friends and family honoured him at a second memorial service, held in Bloemfontein on Thursday. Image: @KayaNews/X

Source: Twitter

Briefly News articles on Mosiuoa Lekota

Previously, Briefly News reported that radio personality Xoliswa Zondo bid farewell to South African anti-Apartheid revolutionary Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick Lekota on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

reported that radio personality Xoliswa Zondo bid farewell to South African anti-Apartheid revolutionary Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick Lekota on Wednesday, 4 March 2026. President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Mosiuoa "Terror" Lekota following his passing on 4 March 2026. The president noted the contributions that the anti-Apartheid icon made during the country's fight for democracy.

An old interview resurfaced of Lekota reflecting on the apartheid-era detentions and Cyril Ramaphosa's controversial statements.

Source: Briefly News