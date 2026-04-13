A South African TikToker put Syringa Park in Muldersdrift on the map this week after showing the massive destination to his followers online

The 10-hectare Avianto Estate destination has 14 gourmet eateries, a go-kart track, padel courts and what operators call Africa's largest kids' playpark

Mzansi watched YungEarn's full tour of the park and quickly split into two very different camps in the comment section online

Johannesburg has been sitting on a gem, and most people had no idea. A South African content creator took it upon himself to show the country what it had been missing. The video landed with very mixed energy online.

TikToker, YungEarn showcasing the destination. Images: @yungearn

Source: TikTok

TikToker YungEarn, who goes by @yungearn, posted a clip on 9 April 2026 showcasing Syringa Park at Avianto Estate in Muldersdrift. He called it the biggest play park in the southern hemisphere. Mzansi reacted and had a lot to say about it.

A destination that has been hiding in plain sight

The 10-hectare lifestyle destination on Avianto estate was born during the COVID-19 lockdown. Founders Darin and Lisa Doliveira began walking the estate grounds daily alongside the Crocodile River. What started as an idea became a full-scale family destination with 14 gourmet eateries.

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There is also a 580-metre outdoor go-kart track, padel courts, hiking trails and a dam. The MiFitness Kids Play Park on the property has been billed as Africa’s largest playpark by its operators. It has also been described as the largest kids' play park in Gauteng.

YungEarn showed the massive inflatables, jumping castles and electric scooters available for kids. His personal favourite stop was CHE, an Argentinian grill inside the food pavilion.

See the destination in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

South Africans in the comments were not all on the same page. Some were genuinely excited, while others questioned the pricing and felt a full day out could get expensive. Once entry, food and activities were added up, the bill raised a few eyebrows.

@The Moose commented:

“I have been there once, and everything is just expensive. It was R200 to ride that mini scooter for just 10 minutes.”

@Angel Ndimande said:

“The place was underwhelming upon arrival. It was not worth the long drive from Fourways, sadly.”

@House of K wrote:

"I hated their mojito, and also, why am I buying an ice cream stick that's not even a magnum standard for R60? But I guess at least my daughter had fun. 😂”

@Lebohang Mokoena commented:

“I am so glad to have read the comments, and from what I can make from them, it’s not the place to go on a low budget.”

@Francesca Dos Santos said:

“I loved this place. 🤗I felt like a kid again, did some of those things with our toddler, loved that giant obstacle course and jumping dome. 😀”

The food served at CHE. Image: @yungearn

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News