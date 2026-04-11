Malcolm Wentzel finally got his revenge on Sis Thembi by pulling off a drink prank during what she thought was a genuine beverage advertisement

Thembi had no idea that her glass contained a completely different drink from what Kiki and Roxy were having

South Africans could not stop laughing in the comments, with many saying Thembi is the most honest person on the internet

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Malcolm Wentzel and his domestic worker. sis Thembi. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

It was payback time. Malcolm Wentzel, one half of South Africa's favourite TikTok duo with domestic worker Sis Thembi, posted a video on 10 April 2026 that had SA in tears. He set up what looked like a proper advertisement shoot for a peach Bellini drink called Simonsvlei Bellini. The setup was complete with a branded board behind Thembi as she sat at the kitchen table. She had no idea what was coming.

While Thembi sat looking straight ahead as instructed, Malcolm, his wife Kiki, and their friend Roxy poured the real Bellini for themselves and slipped something completely different into Thembi's glass. It was a lighter coloured drink that tasted nothing like peaches. When it was time for the big taste test moment in front of the camera, Kiki said it was peachy, Roxy called it fruity and bubbly, and then it was Thembi's turn. Her face said it all before she even opened her mouth. She described it first as an awful drink. After persuasion from Malcolm, she lied and called it a very 'lekker' drink. Her face and the tone of her voice told the real story. The girls eventually cracked up and gave her the real drink, which she immediately loved.

Thembi and Malcolm's special bond

What makes this duo so loved is the genuine warmth between them. Malcolm has gifted Thembi with luxury items and special trips over the years. Their content has grown from funny games and interactions into something that feels more like family than employer and employee. Thembi has become a celebrity in her own right, loved by millions for her personality.

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Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA howls at Thembi's honest drink review

Social media users were full of laughter and love on the TikTok page @malcolm_fkn_wentzel:

@Thuso SirCossa Emanu said:

"She cannot lie."

@Monica Tani wrote:

"We trust Thembi. She will always tell us the truth and tell it as it is. Kak."

@Hunter added:

"Leon Schuster number 2."

@Queen Chamanga said:

"Oh no. She is honest."

@Megan wrote:

"Apple cider was added to Thembi's glass."

@King Carter added:

"God bless you, Malcolm. What you have done and continue to do for this lady is truly admirable. May you always remain humble."

@bruinfunk said:

"I love these two. Mother and son duo."

@Yollies wrote:

"Thembi is so pragtig. En altyd in vir n grappie. Love it."

Sis Thembi gets pranked by Malcolm Wnetzel. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

More on Malcolm and Sis Thembi

Briefly News recently reported on Sis Thembi turning the tables on Malcolm with a small furry creature that had him jumping out of his seat and South Africans saying she finally got him back.

recently reported on Sis Thembi turning the tables on Malcolm with a small furry creature that had him jumping out of his seat and South Africans saying she finally got him back. Sis Thembi turned a Pretoria filling station into a full dance floor with the petrol attendants and the moves she pulled out had Mzansi obsessed with her all over again.

DJ Karri and Sis Thembi linked up and the way those two got on together had South Africans saying she truly is the happiest employee in the country.

Source: Briefly News