Renay Nel’s supermarket experience in Thailand has South Africans entertained, thanks to her amusing accent

The price comparisons got South Africans talking, sparking debate over the cost of living in Thailand versus here at home

Viewers shared mixed opinions as conversations unfolded around accents and how South Africans adapt to life abroad

Renay Nel left Mzansi divided after sharing her Thailand grocery experience with R200. Image Renay Nel

Source: Facebook

A South African woman walked into a supermarket in Thailand and walked out with an onion, some noodles, and two packets of ground beef. The prices weren't the only thing getting Mzansi talking.

Facebook personality Renay Nel posted the video on 6 April 2026, and Mzansi couldn't keep quiet. Renay starts her video indoors, grabbing her passport, R200, a Tops bag, and an umbrella before heading out to exchange money, speaking in an accent that leaves viewers both confused and amused.

After converting the R200 into 360 Thai baht, she heads to a supermarket, buying an onion for under R10, one instant noodles five-pack for just over R30, and two packs of ground beef for more than R100 each, leaving with more than R20 in change.

South Africans compared prices

South Africans quickly compared the prices, with some saying they’re similar to home, while others argued Thailand is more expensive.

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Renay Nel purchased an onion, ground beef and instant noodles with 360 Thai baht. Image: Renay Nel

Source: Facebook

A shift from the SA accent

The change in her usual South African accent was clear. And although few people seemed to register the accent as a mimicry and fake, other South Africans were confused by it and commented about the loss of one's accent once someone moved to a different country. Someone else insisted that theirs had stayed the same despite years overseas.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to the prices and her accent.

RiRi Rah Carr said:

"Hoekom betaaal jhy amper R10 vi a yf Bru. No man, come home. Prices are then higher. We are still doing R3 by the Nadjie shop... En R10 a pakkie by Shoprite."

Sharieff Dolley replied:

"Gurl! V******* lol you could've just bought 2 pad thai's and coco milk tea from the aunty on the corner."

Hayden Pieterse spotted her accent:

"What in the forbidden Mitchell's Plain accent is going on here?"

Zara Marley said:

"Why do I know exactly who you're mimicking? Stoooooop!"

Fatima Tu Zahara Hossen said:

"It’s the accent for me."

Sadeeqa Esau replied

"Been in the UK for 21 years and I still have a South African accent. There must be something in the water in Thailand lol."

More Briefly News articles about the cost of living

A South African woman went viral after jokingly showing how little R100 buys in fuel at a petrol station, leaving Mzansi amused yet relating to the rising cost of petrol.

A breakdown of a R24,000 monthly salary in South Africa revealed how covering basic expenses leaves little room to save, sparking concern over the rising cost of living.

A South African woman living in Manchester opened up about the financial realities of life abroad, leaving many in Mzansi surprised by the challenges she faces.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News