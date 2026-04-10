Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

South African's R200 Grocery Run in Thailand Gets Mzansi Debating Prices and Accents: “Come Home”
People

South African's R200 Grocery Run in Thailand Gets Mzansi Debating Prices and Accents: “Come Home”

by  Tendani Mungoni reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
3 min read
  • Renay Nel’s supermarket experience in Thailand has South Africans entertained, thanks to her amusing accent
  • The price comparisons got South Africans talking, sparking debate over the cost of living in Thailand versus here at home
  • Viewers shared mixed opinions as conversations unfolded around accents and how South Africans adapt to life abroad

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

South African woman showed a glimpse of the cost of living in Thailand during a R200 supermarket run
Renay Nel left Mzansi divided after sharing her Thailand grocery experience with R200. Image Renay Nel
Source: Facebook

A South African woman walked into a supermarket in Thailand and walked out with an onion, some noodles, and two packets of ground beef. The prices weren't the only thing getting Mzansi talking.

Facebook personality Renay Nel posted the video on 6 April 2026, and Mzansi couldn't keep quiet. Renay starts her video indoors, grabbing her passport, R200, a Tops bag, and an umbrella before heading out to exchange money, speaking in an accent that leaves viewers both confused and amused.

After converting the R200 into 360 Thai baht, she heads to a supermarket, buying an onion for under R10, one instant noodles five-pack for just over R30, and two packs of ground beef for more than R100 each, leaving with more than R20 in change.

Read also

"It's very traumatic": Snake handler shares update on 9-year-old puff adder bite survivor

South Africans compared prices

South Africans quickly compared the prices, with some saying they’re similar to home, while others argued Thailand is more expensive.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South African's grocery run in Thailand sees how far R200 gets her
Renay Nel purchased an onion, ground beef and instant noodles with 360 Thai baht. Image: Renay Nel
Source: Facebook

A shift from the SA accent

The change in her usual South African accent was clear. And although few people seemed to register the accent as a mimicry and fake, other South Africans were confused by it and commented about the loss of one's accent once someone moved to a different country. Someone else insisted that theirs had stayed the same despite years overseas.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to the prices and her accent.

RiRi Rah Carr said:

"Hoekom betaaal jhy amper R10 vi a yf Bru. No man, come home. Prices are then higher. We are still doing R3 by the Nadjie shop... En R10 a pakkie by Shoprite."

Sharieff Dolley replied:

"Gurl! V******* lol you could've just bought 2 pad thai's and coco milk tea from the aunty on the corner."

Read also

DJ and reality TV star Cyan Boujee has reportedly bought a R10 million house

Hayden Pieterse spotted her accent:

"What in the forbidden Mitchell's Plain accent is going on here?"

Zara Marley said:

"Why do I know exactly who you're mimicking? Stoooooop!"

Fatima Tu Zahara Hossen said:

"It’s the accent for me."

Sadeeqa Esau replied

"Been in the UK for 21 years and I still have a South African accent. There must be something in the water in Thailand lol."

More Briefly News articles about the cost of living

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

Tags:
Food
Hot:
Mandla mthembu Andy bassich Gaosi raditholo Sa celebrity Pastors south africa