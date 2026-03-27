A creator broke down how a R24,000 salary was spent on basic needs, showing how quickly money runs out before covering essentials like insurance or clothing

Rent, food, transport and utilities alone took up a large portion of the income, leaving little room for unexpected costs or savings

This highlighted the growing pressure on the middle class, where earning more no longer guarantees financial comfort

Money conversations always hit differently when someone actually breaks the numbers down in a way you can see and feel. One creator did exactly that, laying out what a R24,000 salary really looks like once real-life expenses are added in. It quickly stopped being just a number and turned into something a lot more relatable. The breakdown sparked a bigger conversation about whether one income is still enough in today’s South Africa. And judging by the reactions, many people saw themselves in it.

The visual on the left showed the average utility costs in 2025-2926. Image: @johanto10k

Source: Instagram

Instagram user @johanto10k posted a video on 26 March 2026, breaking down what life looks like for someone earning R24,000 a month in South Africa, and the numbers got people talking. He listed typical expenses like rent, food, transport and utilities, showing how quickly the money disappears. According to him, just the basics already push spending close to R18,000, without even touching other real-life costs.

User johanto10k explained that rent alone could take around R9,500 for a one-bedroom, with food sitting at roughly R4,000 per person. Add utilities at R2,000 and transport at R2,500, and suddenly there’s very little left. And that’s before things like clothes, insurance, medical aid or kids are even considered, which made the reality hit harder.

Middle class quietly feeling financial pressure

The video opened up a wider conversation about the cost of living in South Africa and how the middle class is quietly feeling the pressure. Many people found it relatable, the idea of living okay on paper but still feeling stretched in real life. It also highlighted how one income is no longer enough for many households.

Mzansi weighed in heavily, with some saying they earn less and still have to make it work, while others agreed that side hustles are no longer optional but necessary. The conversation shifted from just numbers to real-life survival, with many asking how anyone is expected to get ahead in the current economy.

Johan o the right shared the breakdown costs of a R24,000 monthly salary. Image: @johanto10k

Source: Instagram

Check out the Instagram video below:

Here’s how netizens reacted

Tiaraadams6 said:

“It’s getting to the point where having kids is for rich people.”

Naruto_meme_god_x said:

“Unfortunately, South Africa is only going to get worse.”

Tebogomtwa said:

“4k for food? What are you guys eating?”

Deezignz_deb said:

“So what’s the solution?”

Tellm3mor3 said:

“What’s the plan, bro?”

Rich_photography said:

“4k a month is for one person’s food, multiply that for a family and add housing, if you’re not earning 100k as a household, you’ll struggle, it’s no longer luxury, it’s basic survival.”

Itsmckenziethomas said:

“People are spending 4k per person? We survive on way less as a household of two.”

Thetouchofhermes said:

“I work as an accounts administrator earning 12k, where are people getting these luxury jobs?”

Tarynharker said:

“Try living in Cape Town, property prices have divorced couples still living together.”

Rejean_ferreira said:

“These numbers are inflated. If you shop smart, you can feed two people for around 3k and transport costs depend on your lifestyle.”

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A taxi driver shares how much he earns in a week after working long hours, giving viewers a glimpse into the reality behind the wheel.

SARS continues to intensify its efforts to regulate and tax social media influencers in South Africa's growing digital market.

Source: Briefly News